ESPN has decided to take a fresh approach towards its content strategy by bringing in popular content creator Katie Feeney. The 22-year-old influencer enjoys a massive 14 million followers through her reporting on sporting events. Meet Katie Feeney, 22-year-old TikTok star who joined ESPN's NFL team to boost social media presence (katiefeeneyy/Instagram)

“As part of its commitment to driving growth and innovation across digital and social platforms, ESPN has signed Katie Feeney—a sports and lifestyle content creator with more than 14 million social media followers— to create content across ESPN’s social and digital channels,” ESPN wrote in its official press release.

“The recent college graduate will contribute daily to ESPN’s social and digital efforts, including leading a refreshed approach to SportsCenter on Snapchat, which reaches over 9 million subscribers. In addition, Feeney will deliver vertical short-form video content designed for an enhanced ESPN App experience launching in early fall. Overall, her work will complement ESPN’s existing roster of creators who specialize in real-time, social-native storytelling,” the press release added.

It further said, “In addition to her role with ESPN Social, Feeney will make appearances on several of ESPN’s premier NFL and college football studio shows, including Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, and College GameDay. Feeney will bring her signature first-person, lifestyle-driven approach – a blend of on-site access, fashion, and culture – to fans."

Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted about the same on his social media page by writing, “ESPN has signed Katie Feeney—a sports and lifestyle content creator with more than 14 million social media followers— to create content across ESPN’s social and digital channels.”

Feeney then posted a reel on her social media page addressing Schefter’s post. “You know it’s official when @adamschefter breaks the news,” she wrote.

Who is Katie Feeney?

Originally hailing from the Maryland suburbs of Washington DC, Feeney is one of the people who utilized her time during the pandemic to make sports commentary. Her success reached such a point that by the time she entered her senior year in high school, she had already earned over a million dollars on Snapchat’s Spotlight program. After gaining a major in broadcast journalism from Penn State, she went on to become the first social media correspondent for an NFL team (Washington Commanders). Her experience includes covering events like the Oscars and the Super Bowl.

“From capturing Penn State games on the sidelines to now joining the biggest platform in sports, this journey has been incredible,” said Feeney, as revealed by the press release. “I grew up watching SportsCenter with my family, and I’m proud to now be part of the storytelling that brings ESPN to millions of fans around the world.”

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta