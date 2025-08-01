TikToker details how her 6-year-old was ‘attacked by Octopus’ at San Antonio Aquarium | Watch

An octopus at the San Antonio Aquarium in Texas attacked a six-year-old boy during an interactive exhibit in July, sparking safety concerns. Britney Taryn, went viral on TikTok after she shared a video detailing the horrifying incident. She also claimed that workers at the aquarium brushed off the incident of her children’s injury and called the octopus a “super playful” creature. The TikToker claimed that her son Leon was left with suction bruises after the attack, which took place on July 14. An octopus reportedly attacked a six-year-old boy during an interactive exhibit last month at the San Antonio Aquarium,(Representative image/Unsplash)

TikToker details how her son was ‘attacked by Octopus’

In a chat with KSAT, Taryn said, “The octopus started to come out, up over the glass. My friend and I were not sure what to do. There’s no employees around so we started yelling for help.”

An employee approached her and said that the octopus was “super playful.” He tried to remove the creature from the boy’s arm, but was unsuccessful. As per Taryn, it took three employees five minutes to detach the octopus from her son’s arm. The boy’s arm was covered with bruises.

#AquariumStory #AnimalBondGoneWrong #OctopusBehavior #SeaLife #AnimalInstinct #MarineBiology #ParentingTikTok ♬ original sound - Britney Taryn @britneytaryn My son has visited the same octopus every week for 3 years. She always loved him until today, when she tried to pull him into the tank. It took 3 aquarium employees to get her off. Was it affection? Recognition? Or something more dangerous? We thought it was a sweet animal bond… until it left bruises. And when we walked back later, she changed color the second she saw him. 🎥 Watch til the end. 💬 Tell me: Was this love or a warning sign? 🧠 Octopus experts, weigh in. #Octopus

According to the NY Post, Taryn has filed a complaint with the United States Department of Agriculture. She stated that Leo “sustained extensive suction bruises,” adding that “the employees on-site downplayed the incident.”

While Taryn raised concerns about the welfare of children, she does not have anything against the marine creature. She told KSAT that she was “ worried” something worse could happen to someone. “I don’t want anything to happen to any more kids, any adults,” she said.

She further told the outlet that she did not want anything to happen to the octopus, adding that she would love to see the creature where it could live for the rest of its life.

FAQs:

What happened at the San Antonio Aquarium?

A six-year-old was attacked by an octopus during an interactive exhibit.

Are octopuses aggressive to humans?

They are generally not aggressive towards human beings.

What to do if an octopus grabs you?

The trick is to remain calm and try to detach the octopus by peeling its suckers off.

What happens if a human is bitten by an octopus?

Most octopuses have some type of venom to paralyze their victims. It is advisable to seek medical attention immediately if you are bitten by one.