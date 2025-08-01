Ohio Sales Tax Holiday 2025: Rules, what's included, what's not and more
Ohio’s 2025 sales tax holiday runs from August 1 through August 14, 2025: Here's all you need to know.
Ohio is bringing back its longer sales tax holiday in 2025. It will run from August 1 through August 14, according to an official release by the state's Department of Taxation. This year marks the second time The Buckeye State has announced a full two-week break, meaning residents can shop for many common items without paying the usual 5.75 per cent sales tax. Anything that is considered tangible personal property and priced at $500 or under will be tax-free during this time.
What is the Ohio sales tax holiday?
This covers a wide range of items, including school supplies, clothes, computers, electronics, kitchen tools, plants, sporting goods, and even furniture. But not everything is tax-free. Items that still get taxed include alcohol, tobacco, anything with marijuana, cars, boats, and other titled vehicles.
Online shopping is also included. If something qualifies for the tax break and is ordered during the holiday period and ships to an Ohio address, there will not be sales tax. But if that same box includes a taxed item, you may still get charged. Also, shipping fees themselves are not taxed unless they are connected to a taxed product.
What items are included?
Ohio’s sales tax holiday applies to most tangible personal property priced at $500 or less per item, which includes:
- Clothing
- School supplies and books
- Electronics and computers
- Furniture and home goods
- Sporting goods
- Kitchen appliances and cookware
- Toys and games
- Plants and seeds
- Prepared food and beverages, including dine-in and carryout
Shoppers can also save on online orders, as long as the item is shipped to an Ohio address and purchased within the specified dates.
What is not included?
The tax break does not apply to:
- Alcohol, beer, wine or spirits
- Cigarettes, tobacco, vaping products
- Motor vehicles or titled property
- Watercraft or trailers
- Rentals
- Items containing marijuana
- Any service charges
- Gift cards (though items bought with a gift card are exempt if eligible)
- Items over $500 are still taxed, even if part of a larger purchase
Important rules for retailers
Retailers are not allowed to split or repackage items to lower the per-item price below $500. For example, a $600 couch sold as two $300 pieces does not qualify.
In 2024, Ohio offered a 10-day tax holiday, but this year includes a full two weeks. As per the Department of Taxation, the expansion reflects the state’s commitment to supporting working households and encouraging local spending without adding tax burdens.
FAQs:
Q: When is Ohio’s 2025 tax holiday?
A: It is from August 1 to August 14, 2025, starting and ending at midnight.
Q: Are online purchases tax-free too?
A: Yes, as long as the item ships to an Ohio address and is bought during the holiday.
Q: Is there a spending limit?
A: No total limit, but only individual items priced at $500 or less qualify.
Q: Can I use coupons and still get the tax break?
A: Yes. Coupons and store discounts that bring an item under $500 still count.
Q: Do restaurants count?
A: Yes. Prepared meals, both dine-in and carryout, are tax-free during this period.