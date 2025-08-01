Ohio Sales Tax Holiday 2025: Rules, what's included, what's not and more

Ohio is bringing back its longer sales tax holiday in 2025. It will run from August 1 through August 14, according to an official release by the state's Department of Taxation. This year marks the second time The Buckeye State has announced a full two-week break, meaning residents can shop for many common items without paying the usual 5.75 per cent sales tax. Anything that is considered tangible personal property and priced at $500 or under will be tax-free during this time. Ohio Sales Tax Holiday 2025: Important rules, what is and what's not included(AFP)

What is the Ohio sales tax holiday?

This covers a wide range of items, including school supplies, clothes, computers, electronics, kitchen tools, plants, sporting goods, and even furniture. But not everything is tax-free. Items that still get taxed include alcohol, tobacco, anything with marijuana, cars, boats, and other titled vehicles.

Online shopping is also included. If something qualifies for the tax break and is ordered during the holiday period and ships to an Ohio address, there will not be sales tax. But if that same box includes a taxed item, you may still get charged. Also, shipping fees themselves are not taxed unless they are connected to a taxed product.

What items are included?

Ohio’s sales tax holiday applies to most tangible personal property priced at $500 or less per item, which includes:

Clothing

School supplies and books

Electronics and computers

Furniture and home goods

Sporting goods

Kitchen appliances and cookware

Toys and games

Plants and seeds

Prepared food and beverages, including dine-in and carryout

Shoppers can also save on online orders, as long as the item is shipped to an Ohio address and purchased within the specified dates.

What is not included?

The tax break does not apply to:

Alcohol, beer, wine or spirits

Cigarettes, tobacco, vaping products

Motor vehicles or titled property

Watercraft or trailers

Rentals

Items containing marijuana

Any service charges

Gift cards (though items bought with a gift card are exempt if eligible)

Items over $500 are still taxed, even if part of a larger purchase

Important rules for retailers

Retailers are not allowed to split or repackage items to lower the per-item price below $500. For example, a $600 couch sold as two $300 pieces does not qualify.

In 2024, Ohio offered a 10-day tax holiday, but this year includes a full two weeks. As per the Department of Taxation, the expansion reflects the state’s commitment to supporting working households and encouraging local spending without adding tax burdens.

FAQs:

Q: When is Ohio’s 2025 tax holiday?

A: It is from August 1 to August 14, 2025, starting and ending at midnight.

Q: Are online purchases tax-free too?

A: Yes, as long as the item ships to an Ohio address and is bought during the holiday.

Q: Is there a spending limit?

A: No total limit, but only individual items priced at $500 or less qualify.

Q: Can I use coupons and still get the tax break?

A: Yes. Coupons and store discounts that bring an item under $500 still count.

Q: Do restaurants count?

A: Yes. Prepared meals, both dine-in and carryout, are tax-free during this period.