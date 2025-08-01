H-1B visa in-person interview mandate: How to prepare and key details to know

The US Department of State announced sweeping changes to its visa interview waiver policy last month. Effective September 2, 2025, applicants for US non-immigrant visas, including those applying for H-1B visas and those under the age of 14 and over 79, will have to appear for in-person interviews with a consular officer. In July, the US announced major changes to its visa interview waiver policy.

Announced on July 25, the latest decision reverses the February 18, 2025 policy. Besides tightening the eligibility criteria, it further limits applicants who can skip visa interviews and only provides exceptions for a few categories.

What does it mean for the H-1B visa category?

This non-immigrant visa category allows employers in the United States to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations.

After the latest changes, those applying under the H-1B visa category will no longer be broadly exempted from the requirement of in-person interviews. Whether applying for the first time or renewing an H-1B visa, the revised rules will require applicants to appear before a consular officer.

Ultimately, this could result in longer waiting periods and increased scrutiny. The decision rolls back the exemptions that were granted during the COVID-19 pandemic period, allowing several applications to skip the in-person interviews.

How to prepare for in-person interviews?

According to Boundless Immigration, the H-1B visa interview is held at the US Embassy or consulate in the home country of the applicant. The consular officer will take the interview to assess the applicant's qualifications, eligibility and intent.

During this process, the applicants must remain prepared for documentation review, background information, details regarding their employment as well as effective communication and English proficiency.

Some of the commonly asked questions during H-1B visa interviews include:

Educational background: Highest educational qualification, where and what did you study, how do your educational qualifications relate to the job offer and others.

Professional experience: Past working experience, how your experience prepares you for the new job role in the US and why you resigned from your last job.

Job details: Here, applicants must remain aware of their job responsibilities in the US, their new job title, salary, information regarding the employer and other details.

General questions: Applicants could be asked questions like: Why is their presence required in the US? Why do they wish to work in the country? Will they return to their home country after working in the US?

Some of the key documents required include the original I-797 approval notice, labor condition application, letter from the employer, educational certificates and more.

FAQs:

1. What not to do during an H-1B visa interview?

Applicants should try to clearly mention their job profile and avoid using corporate jargon.

2. How long does an H-1B visa interview last?

It depends on person to person. Usually, it takes place for around 10 minutes.

3. When does the updated policy come into effect?

It will start from September 2, 2025.