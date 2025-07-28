US visa interview waiver rules to become stricter from September 2: Here’s what changes for applicants

The US Department of State has announced sweeping changes to its visa interview waiver policy, effective September 2, 2025. Under the revised rules, all non-immigrant visa applications, including children under 14 and seniors over 79, will now generally be required to attend an in-person interview with a US consular officer. The update may trigger worry among H-1B workers, students, and exchange visitors since it could increase visa processing times and appointment backlogs. US tightens visa interview waiver rules from September 2(Representational Image)

What are the new US visa interview rules?

The new rule, according to a US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) release, applies across non-immigrant visa categories, including: tourist and business visas (B-1/B-2), student visas (F and M), work visas (H-1B), and exchange visitor visas (J). Previously, interview exemptions were routinely granted to younger and older applicants. But now, limited categories will remain eligible for interview waivers.

Who is exempt?

Under the updated policy, USCIS said the following applicants shall remain eligible for interview waivers:

Holders of diplomatic or official-type visas (A, G, and NATO categories)

Individuals under visa symbols A-1, A-2, C-3 (except domestic staff), G-1 to G-4, and NATO-1 through NATO-6.

Applicants renewing a full-validity B-1, B-2, or B1/B2 visa (or Border Crossing Card/Foil for Mexican nationals) within 12 months of expiry must apply from their country of nationality or residence, be at least 18 at the time of their previous visa issuance, have no previous visa refusals (unless waived or overturned), and have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Consular officers still retain the discretion to mandate interviews in any individual case, the statement said.

What should applicants do?

The USCIS has urged the applicants to regularly check the embassy and consulate websites for country-specific procedures and interview requirements. This update, the release added, supersedes the earlier interview waiver policy dated February 18, 2025.

Additional fee coming in 2026

Earlier this month, the US also introduced a new $250 visa integrity fee, which will take effect in 2026. Pegged to inflation, the ‘security deposit’-style fee may be refunded if visa holders meet compliance criteria during their stay. It was one of the key provisions under President Donald Trump’s immigration overhaul.

FAQs:

1. Do minors and elderly applicants now require interviews?

Yes. As per the new rule, applicants under 14 and over 79 must now attend an in-person visa interview unless exempted under diplomatic or renewal clauses.

2. I’m renewing a B1/B2 visa. Do I still need an interview?

Not necessarily. If your visa expired within the last 12 months and you meet all conditions (no prior refusals, applying from home country, etc.), you may still qualify for a waiver.

3. Will this change affect H-1B and F-1 visa processing?

Yes. Since most applicants now need interviews, this may result in longer wait times for H-1B, F-1, and other non-immigrant categories.

4. Can consulates still demand interviews even if I qualify for a waiver?

Yes. Consular officers have full discretion to require interviews on a case-by-case basis, regardless of eligibility.

5. What is the Visa Integrity Fee?

Introduced as part of immigration reforms, it is a $250 fee applicable from 2026. It may be refunded upon compliance with visa terms.