US visa interview waiver: Lawyer's verdict on massive changes to B1/B2, H-1B programs

The US Department of State has unveiled massive changes to its nonimmigrant visa interview waiver program, set to take effect on September 2, 2025, as announced in the latest US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) press release. This update reverses the February 18, 2025, policy, tightening eligibility and generally requiring in-person interviews for most applicants, including those under 14 and over 79, with exceptions for specific visa categories and renewals. The USCIS has made changes to its visa interview waiver program(Unsplash)

The shift aims to enhance security but has sparked concerns among travelers about increased processing times and accessibility, the Department of State states.

Read More: End of H-1B visa lottery? DHS plans to replace model with ‘weighted selection process’

New visa interview waiver guidelines

Under the new guidelines, most nonimmigrant visa applicants will face mandatory consular interviews, except for those under visa categories such as A-1, A-2, C-3 (excluding attendants of officials), G-1 through G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, and TECRO E-1, as well as holders of diplomatic or official visas.

Exception

A key exception applies to individuals renewing a full-validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa, or Mexican Border Crossing Card/Foil, provided the renewal occurs within 12 months of the previous visa’s expiration, the applicant was at least 18 at issuance, and they apply from their country of nationality or residence.

However, these applicants must have no prior visa refusals (unless overturned or waived) and no apparent ineligibility, giving consular officers broad discretion to mandate interviews case-by-case basis.

Read More: ‘This is dire’: Youngsters call for ‘elimination’ of H-1B visa program amid job crisis

The policy shift follows heightened scrutiny of immigration processes amid global security concerns, with the State Department emphasizing flexibility for officers to address individual risks.

“Consular officers may still require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis or because of local conditions. We encourage applicants to check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about visa application requirements and procedures, and to learn more about the embassy or consulate’s operating status and services,” the USCIS said in its release published earlier this week.

Lawyer's verdict

Soon after USCIS made the visa interview waiver announcement, Houston-based immigration attorney Steven Brown alerted applicants about ‘longer waits’.

“My reading of this is that they are basically getting rid of Dropbox (interview waivers) for most categories. This will lead to longer waits for appointments and is significantly less efficient for renewals of visas. Also requiring interviews for children is patently absurd,” Brown posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.