‘This is dire’: Youngsters call for ‘elimination’ of H-1B visa program amid job crisis

Social media users have called for the termination of the H-1B visa program following a recent survey that found nearly 58% of Gen Z graduates are actively seeking full-time employment, more than millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers. Amid this tough job market, many online blamed foreign worker visa programs for taking away opportunities. H-1B visa program faces backlash on social media, as Gen Z graduates faces job shortage. (Pexels)

On social media, X user Andrew Pollack wrote, “We need to eliminate the H1B program immediately this is dire," while sharing news about how hard it is for new graduates to get hired.

Internet reacts to job scarcity

One user agreed and wrote, “Sure. Let’s eliminate the H-1B program so when companies can’t get the talent they need the only option is to outsource to other countries…”

Another user chimed, “In CA, illegals and H1B migrants have taken all the entry level jobs that teenage US citizens once occupied for their first entry level job such as fast food. When I grew up it was also kids that mowed lawns and washed cars or delivered papers to earn extra cash. Not anymore, They are 30+ year old migrants that can barely speak English.”

One of the users wrote, “H1B is a Band-Aid for a broken immigration system. Time to put American workers first.”

The Kickresume survey also highlighted the persistent struggles faced by young job seekers in a rapidly automating job market, where entry-level positions are becoming increasingly scarce.

The study found that only 12% of Gen Z graduates secured a full-time job before graduating, compared to 40% of graduates from older generations.

Only 11% of students now only work part time

Only 11% of today’s new graduates have part-time jobs, down from 19% of previous graduates who worked part-time while studying. Instead of starting careers straight away, many in Gen Z are now working part-time, doing freelance gigs, or taking up jobs in restaurants, cafes, or delivery to make ends meet.

About 20% of respondents said they have been looking for a job for over a year. What’s more, 40% of people who had a job last year say they haven’t received any job interview invitations so far in 2024. Many graduates say they send out dozens of resumes but get no response from companies.

Another major problem highlighted by the survey is that employers want workers with experience but don't give fresh graduates a chance to gain that experience. Sixty-five percent of Gen Z graduates said this is their biggest barrier to getting a job, higher than the 44% reported by older generations. Many also struggle with putting together effective resumes.

On top of all this, automation is replacing many entry-level jobs, making things harder for new graduates. With rising tuition fees and fewer jobs available, now more than 4 million young people in North America are classified as NEETs—Not in Education, Employment, or Training. In the UK, this number is growing too, according to The Fortune report.