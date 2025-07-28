Who is eligible for US visa interview waiver? Key changes explained amid stricter rules

Effective September 2, applicants for US non-immigrant visas, including those under the age of 14 and over 79, will be required to appear for an in-person interview with a consular officer. The US Department of State announced multiple changes to the visa interview waiver policy on July 25. Major changes to the US visa interview waiver policy starting September 2 (X/@USAndIndia)

The latest update, which reverses the February 18, 2025, policy, further tightens the eligibility and limits applicants who can skip visa interviews, providing exceptions for a few visa categories and renewals. Aimed at enhancing security, the move has sparked concerns regarding delays in procedure among H-1B visa holders as well as other visa categories.

Who is eligible for US visa interview waiver?

According to a press release by the US Department of State, all non-immigrant visa applicants, including those under the age of 14 and people above 79, will be required to undergo an in-person interview.

Exempted categories:

All the applications that are classifiable under visa symbols A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials); G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4; NATO-1 through NATO-6; and TECRO E-1.

Applicants for diplomatic or official-type visas.

Applications made to renew full validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa as well as the Border Crossing Card/Foil (for Mexican nationals) within 12 months of the prior visa’s expiration. They should be at least 18 years of age at the time of the prior visa’s issuance.

The US Department of State has also listed the eligibility criteria for an interview waiver for applicants looking to renew their full-validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa or a Border Crossing Card/Foil for Mexican nationals. For these applications, people must meet the following criteria:

Applicants will have to apply in their country of nationality or residence.

They should never have been refused a visa unless such refusal was overcome or waived.

Such applicants should not have any apparent or potential ineligibility.

The Department of State has clarified that consular officers may still “require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis for any reason,” highlighting that the new guidelines supersede the interview waiver update of February 18, 2025.

To get more details about the visa application requirements, applicants are advised to check the official websites of the embassy and consulate.

Also read: US visa interview waiver: Lawyer's verdict on massive changes to B1/B2, H-1B programs

FAQs:

1. Why is US making significant changes to its immigrant policy?

This is being done as part of US President Donald Trump's immigration overhaul under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

2. What are the non-immigrant visa categories?

These include tourist and business visas (B-1/B-2), student visas (F and M), and work visas (H-1B), among others.

3. When will the latest changes come into effect?

It will be effective September 2, 2025.