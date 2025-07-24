Amazon jobs salary revealed: How much can Indian engineers earn at Amazon US on an H-1B visa?
Amazon careers: H-1B visa filings reveal what Amazon pays foreign professionals across roles like software engineering, data science, and finance.
For Indian IT professionals eyeing a role at Amazon’s US offices through the H-1B visa route, the latest data shows the potential earnings are substantial—often well over $200,000 a year, depending on the role and business division, according to a report by Business Insider.
Publicly disclosed filings for the first quarter of 2025 show that Amazon employed around 11,300 foreign nationals in the US on H-1B visas. These documents provide a clear look at how much the company is offering across tech and business roles.
Software Development Engineers at Amazon.com Services earn between $85,384 and $263,700 annually. At Amazon Web Services, a similar role pays between $84,094 and $223,600. Data scientists, another high-demand profile, are paid up to $230,900. Technical product managers can make as much as $235,200, while managers in software development can command up to $287,700.
Here's a quick glance at some key salary ranges across roles for H-1B employees at Amazon US:
- Software Development Engineer: $85,384 – $263,700
- Data Scientist: $92,040 – $230,900
- Product Manager (Technical): $136,843 – $235,200
- Software Development Manager: $148,950 – $287,700
- Data Engineer: $70,262 – $236,344
- Financial Analyst: $94,300 – $204,028
- Solutions Architect: $112,474 – $225,000
According to an Amazon spokesperson, compensation packages are designed based on the employee’s level, role, and location. The company reviews its pay structure regularly to stay competitive and attract skilled professionals from across the globe.
Amazon jobs salary in US: Detailed List
Amazon Data Services
- Software Development Engineer: $108,826 – $223,600
Amazon Development Center US
- Software Development Engineer: $95,493 – $260,600
Amazon Web Services
- Business Intelligence Engineer: $96,678 – $176,012
- Enterprise Account Engineer: $103,605 – $238,965
- Professional Services: $105,997 – $218,200
- Software Development Engineer: $84,094 – $223,600
- Solutions Architect: $112,474 – $225,000
- Support Engineer (External): $63,835 – $160,000
Amazon.com Services
- Applied Scientist: $83,491 – $260,000
- Business Analyst: $79,518 – $143,100
- Business Intelligence Engineer: $193,200
- Data Engineer: $70,262 – $236,344
- Data Scientist: $92,040 – $230,900
- Financial Analyst: $94,300 – $204,028
- Manager, Software Development: $148,950 – $287,700
- Product Manager: $109,782 – $200,000
- Product Manager (Technical): $136,843 – $235,200
- Program Manager: $81,600 – $162,700
- Quality Assurance Engineer: $86,320 – $185,000
- Software Development Engineer: $85,384 – $263,700
- Supply Chain Manager: $77,200 – $168,000
- System Development Engineer: $105,997 – $198,000
- Technical Program Manager: $108,098 – $231,400