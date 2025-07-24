Amazon jobs salary revealed: How much can Indian engineers earn at Amazon US on an H-1B visa?

For Indian IT professionals eyeing a role at Amazon’s US offices through the H-1B visa route, the latest data shows the potential earnings are substantial—often well over $200,000 a year, depending on the role and business division, according to a report by Business Insider. Amazon H-1B filings show software engineers from India can earn up to $263,700 in the US(Pixabay)

Publicly disclosed filings for the first quarter of 2025 show that Amazon employed around 11,300 foreign nationals in the US on H-1B visas. These documents provide a clear look at how much the company is offering across tech and business roles.

Software Development Engineers at Amazon.com Services earn between $85,384 and $263,700 annually. At Amazon Web Services, a similar role pays between $84,094 and $223,600. Data scientists, another high-demand profile, are paid up to $230,900. Technical product managers can make as much as $235,200, while managers in software development can command up to $287,700.

Here's a quick glance at some key salary ranges across roles for H-1B employees at Amazon US:

Software Development Engineer: $85,384 – $263,700

$85,384 – $263,700 Data Scientist: $92,040 – $230,900

$92,040 – $230,900 Product Manager (Technical): $136,843 – $235,200

$136,843 – $235,200 Software Development Manager: $148,950 – $287,700

$148,950 – $287,700 Data Engineer: $70,262 – $236,344

$70,262 – $236,344 Financial Analyst: $94,300 – $204,028

$94,300 – $204,028 Solutions Architect: $112,474 – $225,000

According to an Amazon spokesperson, compensation packages are designed based on the employee’s level, role, and location. The company reviews its pay structure regularly to stay competitive and attract skilled professionals from across the globe.

Amazon jobs salary in US: Detailed List

Amazon Data Services

Software Development Engineer: $108,826 – $223,600

Amazon Development Center US

Software Development Engineer: $95,493 – $260,600

Amazon Web Services

Business Intelligence Engineer: $96,678 – $176,012

Enterprise Account Engineer: $103,605 – $238,965

Professional Services: $105,997 – $218,200

Software Development Engineer: $84,094 – $223,600

Solutions Architect: $112,474 – $225,000

Support Engineer (External): $63,835 – $160,000

Amazon.com Services