ESPN makes massive NFL Network haul ahead of 2025 season; ‘Will subscription price rise?’

ESPN announced on Tuesday that it is set to acquire the NFL Network and other National Football League media assets, including linear rights to the league’s popular RedZone channel, in a blockbuster deal that gives the NFL a 10% equity stake in the all-sports network. Fans are now concerned about subscription prices, with some tweeting: ‘Will prices rise?’ The ESPN logo at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

“By combining these NFL media assets with ESPN's reach and innovation, we're creating a premier destination for football fans. Together, ESPN and the NFL are redefining how fans engage with the game -- anytime, anywhere. This deal helps fuel ESPN's digital future, laying the foundation for an even more robust offering as we prepare to launch our new direct-to-consumer service,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

Fantasy football and intellectual property

The agreement also brings the NFL’s fantasy football platform under ESPN’s umbrella, merging it into ESPN Fantasy Football, which will now serve as the league’s official fantasy game.

In a separate licensing deal, ESPN will receive access to other NFL content and intellectual property currently featured on NFL Network and related properties.

Under the new arrangement, ESPN will own and operate the NFL Network, controlling both its linear and digital rights. The channel will be integrated into ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service while remaining available through traditional pay-TV providers.

The deal also grants ESPN platforms three additional NFL games each season, bringing their total to 28. NFL Network will continue to air seven games per year, with some matchups shifting from ESPN’s original schedule. All ESPN-owned games will be available on both linear TV and its direct-to-consumer platform.

ESPN will hold broad rights to RedZone, including its trademark, and continue distributing it to pay-TV operators. However, the NFL will retain ownership, production, and digital distribution rights for the channel, as well as control over other media arms such as NFL Films and NFL.com.

“Today’s announcement paves the way for the world’s leading sports media brand and America’s most popular sport to deliver an even more compelling experience for NFL fans, in a way that only ESPN and Disney can,” said Walt Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger. “These transactions will add to consumer choice, provide viewers with even greater convenience and quality, and expand the breadth and value proposition of Disney’s streaming ecosystem.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added: “Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love… The Network’s sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways.”

ESPN’s $29.99-per-month streaming service is set to launch in early fall, offering all seven of its domestic linear networks, ESPN on ABC, and several additional streaming options, now with an even deeper NFL lineup.