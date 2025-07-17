IShowSpeed hits one million followers within 8 days of return to Twitch after being banned

IShowSpeed has returned to Twitch with all the style one could ever want. Within eight days of his re-arrival on the popular platform, he has managed to garner 1 million followers. He was previously forced to leave the platform after being banned for violating Twitch’s community guidelines. He has been creating and posting similar content on YouTube ever since. IShowSpeed has been posting travel content on YouTube during his hiatus, showcasing his European adventures while maintaining his popularity across platforms. (Photo by Alekandra London / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“| BREAKING: Speed has OFFICIALLY hit 1,000,000 followers on Twitch after just 8 days of streaming on the platform.He made his comeback to Twitch after 4 years and is already breaking crazy records ,” an account wrote on social media.

IShowSpeed hits a million followers on Twitch after being banned

On July 15, eight days after his return to Twitch, IShowSpeed hit a million followers. This comes after he was banned from the platform back in 2021 due to controversial comments made during a stream with Adin Ross, specifically on Ross’s ‘E-Date show’. Although his ban was lifted in 2023, IShowSpeed chose to come back to the platform two years later.

In the meantime, he has been posting content to YouTube of his European adventures in countries like Estonia, Greece, and France. His content on YouTube features videos of his travels to various countries and IRL streams which have garnered millions of views and followers.

Fans react

Ever since the announcement, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

“Mans the twitch goat study speed,” a user wrote.

“Lets be honest. At his level of fame it should be easy...,” wrote another user.

“Bro is a crowd puller,” wrote another fan.

“1m is wild. Well done Speed,” commented a fan.

IShowSpeed is currently in the middle of his European tour. His last few broadcasts recorded his visits to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. His ability to switch to Twitch and remain just as popular highlights a recent trend within content creators of switching between multiple social media platforms.

