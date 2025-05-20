Kai Cenat vs. IShowSpeed net worth: Who’s the richer streamer in 2025?

Being a streamer in 2025 has its perks as they are no less famous than Hollywood actors these days. Streamers with massive followings often have a huge income from product endorsement, and are always buzzing with hype on social media. Moreover, their life and lies have also become a major point of discussion for netizens across the globe. Kai Cenat vs. IShowSpeed: Who is richer? (@kaicenat/Instagram, @ishowspeed/Instagram)

Two such streamers are Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, whose net worths we are about to take a look at.

Kai Cenat's net worth

Kai Cenat is a Twitch streamer, and he is no stranger to fame and money. He is the owner of one of the most luxurious cars in the world, including a Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG GT 63. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Kai Cenat's net worth is estimated to be around $14 million.

His primary revenue sources are brand endorsements, sponsorships, and the most important of all: Twitch subscription. Cenat has managed to stream with popular stars like Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart, which is just an example of how demanding the world of streaming is for the world of Hollywood.

IShowSpeed's net worth

IShowSpeed is one of the most entertaining streamers on online platforms. His estimated net worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth, is $10 million. He is currently one of the richest streamers online, and his revenue sources include YouTube ads, donations, subscriptions, and multiple brand deals.

Kai Cenat v/s IShowSpeed

If we go by CelebrityNetWorth's statistics, Kai Cenat is far richer than IShowSpeed in terms of the estimated net worth. However, in terms of popularity, IShowSpeed is not far behind. Moreover, the statistics may not be completely accurate, and could vary by source.

If the top-10 streamers of the world are listed, both the online stars feature in them in various capacities, but it looks like Kai Cenat has a slight edge over IShowSpeed in this aspect.