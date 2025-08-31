Labor Day 2025 in the United States on September 1 vs May Day on May 1: Key differences explained

Labor Day 2025: Both Labor Day and May Day are observed to honour the workers and the struggles they faced during the labor movements. On May 1, International Workers’ Day is observed all over the world to recognise the challenges, achievements and the hardships of the workers and how they revolted for better working conditions and healthy work hours. However, the United States celebrate the workers on Labor Day, which is observed on the first Monday of the month of September. Also read | Labor Day 2025: Why Americans celebrate this day? Know correct date this year and history On Labor Day, a federal holiday is observed to recognise and respect the workers.(Freepik)

On Labor Day, a US federal holiday is observed to recognise and respect the workers, and the labor union that rose against the exploitation faced by the workers in the 19th century and took over the streets demanding justice.

But while many nations observe International Workers’ Day on May 1, the United States observe Labor Day in September. Understanding their distinct histories and backgrounds explains why they differ.

May Day vs Labor Day: Origin

According to a Britannica report, in 1886 in Chicago, the workers arranged a strike of eight-hour workday and faced violent suppression. This incident inspired global solidarity and eventually came to be commemorated every year as International Workers’ Day on May 1. Labor Day, on the other hand, is a less politically charged holiday. It honours the labor and the worker’s union for protesting against long work hours, poor working conditions and less wages of the labourers.

Why the US celebrates Labor Day and not May Day?

May Day is associated with socialism, political tension and labor unrest. The US Government partially distanced itself from the politically charged holiday of May Day and started observing Labor Day as a more neutral way of celebrating the workers and their achievements.

How are May Day and Labor Day observed in the United States?

May Day remains an important day for immigrants and activists in the United States and is marked by rallies and marches. On the other hand, Labor Day is celebrated with family gatherings, parades, and retail sales, marking the end of summer.