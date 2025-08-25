When is Labor Day? History and significance of 143-year-old federal holiday

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September. The day celebrates the social and economic achievements of American workers. The Labor Day parade first took place in 1882 in New York City, as per the official page of the US Department Of Labor. On September 1, 2025, Labor Day honors American workers with a three-day weekend. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

When is Labor Day this year?

Labor Day, a federal holiday in the US, will be marked on September 1. Although the first Labor Day parade was held in 1882 in New York City, Oregon became the first US state to declare a public holiday on Labor Day in 1887, as per the US Department of Labor.

In 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday, the official website added. A number of events are organized to celebrate the day and the contributions of workers who initiated the labor movement.

The significance of the American Labor Movement

The labor movement started in the late 18th century. In a nutshell, the movement demanded for better working conditions for workers in the US.

According to History.com, one of the earliest strikes took place in 1768, when New York journeymen tailors took exception to a wage reduction.

In 1794, Philadelphia witnessed the foundation of the Federal Society of Journeymen Cordwainers, which aimed to protect the wages of shoemakers, the official page of SLOCEA added.

