Labor Day 2025: Why Americans celebrate this day? Know correct date this year and history

Labor Day 2025: The special day is observed on the first Monday of the month of September. Every year, Labor Day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in US. Schools, government offices and other institutions remain closed on this day, and people observe the day by spending quality time with their family and friends.

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of the month of September.

But why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States?

Labor Day, a federal holiday, marks America’s labour movement and multiple achievements that came with it. People, on this day, gear up to honour and celebrate the movement that took place, and also commemorate the successes.

When is Labour Day 2025?

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of the month of September. This year, Labor Day falls on September 1. marking the long weekend (August 30 and August 31 are Saturday and Sunday), people are busy planning for trips with their family and friends.

Labour Day 2025: History

The story of observing Labor Day is deep-rooted in the history of the United States. In the 19th century, the labour movement was started by labour unions and activists to protest against the low wages and unsafe working conditions, along with long hours of the labourers. People came out on the streets to protest against labour exploitation, demanding better working conditions and justice.

This is when the idea of observing a day dedicated to the labour and trade unions came up, to remember the struggles, protests and the achievements of the labour movement.

How is Labor Day celebrated?

Labor Day is observed as a federal holiday in the United States. Schools, colleges and offices remain closed on this day. People spend the day with their loved ones. Since this Labor Day falls on a long wekeend, people are busy planning for short vacations with their family and friends.

