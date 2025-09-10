Before-after pictures of Nepal minister capture country's descent into chaos

Over the past two days, massive protests and unrest in Nepal have toppled the government. As the Gen-Z–led demonstrations gain momentum nationwide, several political leaders - including foreign minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, and finance minister and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba - have become targets of angry mobs. Nepal's foreign minister was assaulted, punched in the face and kicked by angry demonstrators as they entered her residence in Kathmandu. (Nepal MoFA on X/Screengrab)

As visuals of the rage and destruction continue to circulate on social media, before and after pictures of the foreign minister have surfaced. Follow Nepal unrest LIVE updates here

Four days before the protests began, on September 4, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba was pictured unveiling two aircraft provided by the US government at a ceremony at Tribhuvan International Airport.

On September 9, the foreign minister became another target for the angry mob that has taken over the streets of Kathmandu.

In viral videos, the 63-year-old minister was attacked by protestors, along with her husband, the former prime minister and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Videos circulating on social media show the foreign minister being assaulted, punched in the face and kicked, by angry demonstrators who stormed her residence in Kathmandu.

Protests in Nepal were fuelled by a social media ban imposed by the KP Oli government. The restriction on 26 social media platforms became the flashpoint for thousands of young Nepalis, who took to the streets demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation amid rising corruption and authoritarianism.

On the first day of demonstrations, 19 people, mostly students, were killed. In the aftermath, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli revoked the ban and announced his resignation.

With the Prime Minister out of office, the Nepalese army has taken control and imposed a nationwide curfew until order is restored.