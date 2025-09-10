Nepal protests live updates: Army in charge; several airlines cancel flights

Nepal protests live: The country was on fire as key parts of its regime, including the federal Parliament building, were torched by the Gen Z protesters.

Nepal protests LIVE: Situation remained grim in Nepal even as the Army took charge of the security operations in the country from 10 pm on Tuesday, while calling for a dialogue with the protesters after KP Sharma Oli resigned as the country's prime minister. Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel said in a statement, "We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation.”...Read More

“We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions,” the chief of army staff said.

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, led a massive movement across Nepal on Tuesday, torching the residences of the former PM, former home minister, and several other top leaders of the country. Scary visuals surfaced from the Parliament in the capital city of Kathmandu as demonstrators stormed into the premises and set the building on fire, resulting in plumes of smoke taking over the sky.

Meanwhile, neighbour India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the violence in Nepal "heart-wrenching and called for peace, emphasising the importance of Nepal's peace, stability and prosperity for India.

He also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the ongoing developments in Nepal. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman are part of the CCS besides PM Modi.

Several airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet, and Nepal Airlines, have cancelled flights to Kathmandu amid the escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has also been temporarily closed in view of the ongoing situation and security concerns. The TIA is currently under the control of the Nepal Army.

Russia also expressed concern over the developments in Nepal, urging a peaceful resolution of the crisis. It also advised its citizens to refrain from travelling to the Himalayan country. Moscow said that it was closely monitoring the situation.

The protest that started after the Nepal government's now-revoked move to ban 26 social media sites, including WhatsApp, Instagram and YouTube, left 19 people dead and more than 300 injured. The demonstrations, led by Gen Z protesters, escalated into an even more massive anti-government protest after the violence claimed lives the previous day.