Nepal protest live updates: Death toll rises to 30, Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah backs Sushila Karki for interim govt
Nepal protest live updates: Nepal’s army is trying to restore order in Kathmandu as violent protests continue, with demonstrators pushing for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim leader. The unrest has reportedly left at least 30 dead and over 1,000 injured.
- 6 Mins agoNepal ex-chief justice emerges as top candidate for interim leader
- 16 Mins agoKarki, Shah, Sampang among names under consideration for Nepal interim govt leader
- 19 Mins agoTribhuvan International Airport resumes operations after 24-hour closure
- 23 Mins agoHere's the Curfew timings according to the Nepal army
- 25 Mins agoResidents rush to markets as curfew lifted in Kathmandu Valley
- 30 Mins agoPublic movement allowed for few hours amid prohibitory orders in violence-hit Nepal
- 37 Mins agoKathmandu mayor Balendra Shah backs Sushila Karki as interim leader
- 45 Mins agoNepal army remains in control of Kathmandu after deadly unrest
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoIndian states assure help for tourists stranded in Nepal
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoProtester backs Sushila Karki as interim leader, calls her ‘the only good option’
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoIndian nationals return amid Nepal unrest
Nepal protest live updates: Nepal’s army ordered residents in the capital to remain indoors on Wednesday as soldiers moved in to quell two days of violent unrest that toppled the government and left dozens dead. Troops were seen patrolling the streets of Kathmandu after protesters set fire to buildings, clashed with police and stormed state institutions....Read More
According to Nepal’s health ministry, at least 30 people have been killed and more than 1,033 injured since the demonstrations began earlier this week, The Kathmandu Post reported.
The protests were triggered on Monday by a short-lived government ban on social media platforms including Facebook, X and YouTube. Police opened fire as thousands defied the restrictions.
Anger continued to mount on Tuesday despite the government lifting the ban. Demonstrators said the deaths of protesters would not go unanswered and accused the state of suppressing free expression.
Young Nepalis, who dubbed the demonstrations the “protest of Gen Z,” also voiced frustration over corruption and nepotism, saying the children of politicians enjoy wealth and privileges while most youth struggle for jobs.
Interim leadership under debate
The unrest forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday. President Ram Chandra Poudel asked him to head a transitional government, but Oli fled his residence and his whereabouts remain unclear.
Representatives of protesters later met with top military officials to discuss an interim leader. Rehan Raj Dangal, one of the protest leaders, told reporters that his group had proposed former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki.
“Karki, the only woman to serve as chief justice of Nepal's Supreme Court, was a popular figure when she served in the post in 2016 and 2017,” Dangal said.
But the proposal has divided demonstrators, with some gathered outside army headquarters rejecting Karki as a compromise figure.
Army takes control of capital Kathmandu
Soldiers were deployed across key areas of Kathmandu late Tuesday after police lost control. Troops set up checkpoints, stopped vehicles and instructed residents to stay home.
On Wednesday morning, soldiers suppressed a jailbreak attempt at the city’s main prison, where inmates had overpowered guards and set fire to buildings. Troops fired into the air and transferred the prisoners to other facilities. No injuries were reported.
The army said it had been “committed to preserving law and order” and was stepping in only after civilian forces failed to contain the escalating violence.
Nepal protests key developments
1. Nepal’s army ordered residents in Kathmandu to stay home after two days of violent protests.
2. At least 30 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured, The Kathmandu Post reported citing Nepal’s health ministry said.
3. The unrest comes as Nepal’s government pushes ahead with a bill to regulate social media, requiring platforms to register locally and appoint official liaisons.
4. Authorities have defended the move as necessary to make tech companies “responsible and accountable.” Rights groups, however, condemned it as an attempt to censor dissent and curb fundamental freedoms.
5. About two dozen social platforms were ordered to comply, with only a few — including TikTok and Viber — allowed to operate after registration. The government’s blocking of major networks last week triggered the wave of protests that has now engulfed the country.
6. Protest leaders proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim head of government. Some protesters opposed Karki’s nomination, causing divisions in the movement.
Nepal protest live updates: Nepal ex-chief justice emerges as top candidate for interim leader
Nepal protest live updates: Nepal’s former chief justice Sushila Karki is the leading choice to head the interim government, a representative of the Gen Z protesters said Thursday.
“Right now, Sushila Karki's name is coming up to lead the interim government -- we are now waiting for the president to make a move,” Rakshya Bam, who attended a meeting with the army chief about the country’s future leadership, told AFP.
Nepal protest live updates: Karki, Shah, Sampang among names under consideration for Nepal interim govt leader
No decision has yet been made on who will lead the interim government, with former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, and former electricity board CEO Kulman Ghising among the names being considered by protesting Gen Z groups.
On Thursday morning, according to PTI sources, Harka Sampang, mayor of Dharan Municipality, was also being considered alongside Karki and Shah, replacing Ghising in the list of potential leaders.
Nepal protest live updates: Tribhuvan International Airport resumes operations after 24-hour closure
Nepal protest live updates: Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu reopened Wednesday evening, a day after suspending all flights due to violent protests in the capital.
Nepal protest live updates: Here's the Curfew timings according to the Nepal army
Nepal protest live updates: Nepal Army has imposed curfew in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur with limited windows for public movement. Curfew is lifted from 6 am to 10 am for essential activities, resumes from 10 am to 5 pm, allows another relaxation from 5 pm to 7 pm, and then a night curfew is in place from 7 pm to 6 am.
Nepal protest live updates: Residents rush to markets as curfew lifted in Kathmandu Valley
Nepal protest live updates: People were seen rushing to markets, shops, and groceries to buy essential goods as soon as the curfew was lifted, reported news agency PTI. There were few vehicles on the roads, which still bore marks of the violence that erupted since Sunday and led to Prime Minister Oli’s resignation on Tuesday.
The curfew had been imposed by the army from 5 pm on Wednesday to maintain law and order. Troops patrolled the streets to restore order and to quell possible violence “under the guise of agitation.”
The army, which took control of security from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, warned that any form of demonstrations, vandalism, arson, or attacks on individuals and property would be treated as criminal acts and dealt with accordingly.
Nepal protest live updates: Public movement allowed for few hours amid prohibitory orders in violence-hit Nepal
Nepal protest live updates: Nepal Army on Thursday extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu Valley while allowing limited public movement, as the country gradually returned to normal following violent protests, reported news agency PTI.
Troops continued to guard the streets, though the situation remained mostly peaceful elsewhere. Two people were killed and over a dozen injured in gunfire during a thwarted prison escape southeast of Kathmandu.
The curfew in Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur was lifted from 6 am, according to a Nepal Army notice. Public movement was allowed for essential work before restrictions resume from 10 am to 5 pm. Another relaxation will be allowed from 5 pm to 7 pm, followed by a night curfew from 7 pm to 6 am on Friday.
Nepal protest live updates: Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah backs Sushila Karki as interim leader
Nepal protest live updates: Kathmandu metropolitan city mayor Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ has voiced support for appointing former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as head of an interim government. He urged Nepal’s youth to remain calm amid ongoing protests and political upheaval.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Shah said, "I fully support your proposal to lead this interim/electoral government by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. I would like to sincerely respect your understanding, wisdom, and unity. This shows how mature you are."
Some Gen Z protesters are also backing Shah as a new face amid the anti-government demonstrations.
Nepal protest live updates: Nepal army remains in control of Kathmandu after deadly unrest
Nepal protest live updates: Nepal’s army took back control of the capital, Kathmandu, on Wednesday following the worst violence in two decades. The unrest ousted the prime minister, left the parliament ablaze, and prompted the imposition of a curfew. The army has also begun talks with protest leaders to restore order.
Nepal protest live updates: Indian states assure help for tourists stranded in Nepal
Nepal protest live updates: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday spoke to tourists from the state stranded in Nepal and assured them of all possible assistance for their safe return. Officials said nearly 150 tourists from Maharashtra remain stranded due to the ongoing violent protests led by Gen Z.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also assured support, saying, "I take the issue regarding the tourists stuck in Nepal seriously. I want to tell them to wait for a while till the situation becomes normal. We are monitoring the situation closely and will bring all of you back soon."
Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad district administration has issued a helpline number for its citizens stuck in Nepal.
Nepal protest live updates: Protester backs Sushila Karki as interim leader, calls her ‘the only good option’
Nepal protest live updates: A protester in Kathmandu said, “It is not easy to run a country, so we need someone who has a lot of experience.”
He told news agency ANI that, "Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is the only good option (as the country’s interim Prime Minister). She at least knows how to run a country and manage everything."
Nepal protest live updates: Indian nationals return amid Nepal unrest
Nepal protest live updates: Indian nationals from the Nepal side crossed the India-Nepal border on Wednesday at Panitanki in Darjeeling, West Bengal, and returned to India as the situation remains tense in the neighbouring country.