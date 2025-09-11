Nepal protest live updates: Death toll rises to 30, Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah backs Sushila Karki for interim govt

Nepali army soldiers patrol the road near the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, following protests against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Nepal protest live updates: Nepal’s army ordered residents in the capital to remain indoors on Wednesday as soldiers moved in to quell two days of violent unrest that toppled the government and left dozens dead. Troops were seen patrolling the streets of Kathmandu after protesters set fire to buildings, clashed with police and stormed state institutions....Read More

According to Nepal’s health ministry, at least 30 people have been killed and more than 1,033 injured since the demonstrations began earlier this week, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The protests were triggered on Monday by a short-lived government ban on social media platforms including Facebook, X and YouTube. Police opened fire as thousands defied the restrictions.

Anger continued to mount on Tuesday despite the government lifting the ban. Demonstrators said the deaths of protesters would not go unanswered and accused the state of suppressing free expression.

Young Nepalis, who dubbed the demonstrations the “protest of Gen Z,” also voiced frustration over corruption and nepotism, saying the children of politicians enjoy wealth and privileges while most youth struggle for jobs.

Interim leadership under debate

The unrest forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday. President Ram Chandra Poudel asked him to head a transitional government, but Oli fled his residence and his whereabouts remain unclear.

Representatives of protesters later met with top military officials to discuss an interim leader. Rehan Raj Dangal, one of the protest leaders, told reporters that his group had proposed former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki.

“Karki, the only woman to serve as chief justice of Nepal's Supreme Court, was a popular figure when she served in the post in 2016 and 2017,” Dangal said.

But the proposal has divided demonstrators, with some gathered outside army headquarters rejecting Karki as a compromise figure.

Army takes control of capital Kathmandu

Soldiers were deployed across key areas of Kathmandu late Tuesday after police lost control. Troops set up checkpoints, stopped vehicles and instructed residents to stay home.

On Wednesday morning, soldiers suppressed a jailbreak attempt at the city’s main prison, where inmates had overpowered guards and set fire to buildings. Troops fired into the air and transferred the prisoners to other facilities. No injuries were reported.

The army said it had been “committed to preserving law and order” and was stepping in only after civilian forces failed to contain the escalating violence.

Nepal protests key developments

1. Nepal’s army ordered residents in Kathmandu to stay home after two days of violent protests.

2. At least 30 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured, The Kathmandu Post reported citing Nepal’s health ministry said.

3. The unrest comes as Nepal’s government pushes ahead with a bill to regulate social media, requiring platforms to register locally and appoint official liaisons.

4. Authorities have defended the move as necessary to make tech companies “responsible and accountable.” Rights groups, however, condemned it as an attempt to censor dissent and curb fundamental freedoms.

5. About two dozen social platforms were ordered to comply, with only a few — including TikTok and Viber — allowed to operate after registration. The government’s blocking of major networks last week triggered the wave of protests that has now engulfed the country.

6. Protest leaders proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim head of government. Some protesters opposed Karki’s nomination, causing divisions in the movement.