Who is Kulman Ghising? Now frontrunner for Nepal PM, an India-educated power reformer | 5 key facts
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 02:33 pm IST
Kulman Ghising, ex-CEO of Nepal electricity board, was the main name now for interim leader, being chosen by Gen-Z group after KP Sharma Oli's resignation
Kulman Ghising, a former electricity board CEO, is now the main name doing the rounds for interim prime minister of Nepal to be picked by the protesting Gen Z group, on Thursday, two days after KP Sharma Oli stepped down amid raging protests against his government.
As the Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew until 6 am on Thursday, reports claimed that former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and Kulman Ghising were among the names being considered by the Gen Z group to lead an interim government.
Five things about Kulman Ghising:
- Ended load-shedding in Nepal: Kulman Ghising, widely credited for ending years of load-shedding in Nepal, is an electrical engineer by training.
- Education: He completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Regional Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, India. He later earned a master’s degree in power systems engineering from the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk, Tribhuvan University, Nepal.
- Professional career: Ghising began his professional career at the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in 1994, steadily rising through the ranks. In 2016, Ghising was appointed managing director of NEA, a role in which he became a household name for eliminating the 18-hour daily power cuts that plagued the country. After a four-year stint, he was replaced in 2020 but returned to the post in 2021.
- Sacked from electricity board: The KP Sharma Oli government had removed Kulman Ghising as executive director of the NEA on March 24, 2025, just four months before his tenure was set to end in August. He was replaced by Hitendra Dev Shakya.
- Public and political backlash: His removal drew criticism from opposition parties and civil society, who credit Ghising with ending years of crippling load-shedding. Many saw his ouster as driven by political interests rather than performance.
