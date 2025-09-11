Sushila Karki has India connection: 5 facts about Gen Z-picked Nepal interim prime minister

Sushila Karki, Nepal’s former chief justice, has reportedly been chosen by the protesting Gen Z group to lead an interim government in the country. Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki during the launch of her autobiography "Nyaya" at a ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 22, 2018. (REUTERS)

According to Nepalese media, Sushila Karki's name was finalised during a virtual meeting of the Gen-Z movement on Wednesday.

Besides Sushila Karki, 73, the names of Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and former electricity board Kulman Ghising were considered for the next leader.

The development on Wednesday comes a day after Nepal plunged into a serious political crisis as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive students-led protests for a second day, forcing the Nepal Army to take over the law and order situation followed by nationwide restrictive orders and a curfew on Wednesday.

Nepal's 'Gen Z' protesters want Karki as the interim prime minister, the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, who was consulted by the protesters, told news agency Reuters on Wednesday.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Sushila Karki created history by becoming Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving from July 2016 to June 2017. During her tenure, she adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Sushila Karki is the eldest of seven children. She began her legal career in 1979 after completing her law education in Biratnagar. She became a senior advocate in 2007. Karki completed her BA from Mahendra Morang Campus in 1972 and MA in political science from Banaras Hindu University in 1975. She then completed her bachelors of laws from Tribhuvan University in 1978. Karki was appointed as an ad-hoc judge of the Supreme Court in January 2009 and became a permanent judge in 2010. She was temporarily suspended as Chief Justice in April 2017 after lawmakers from the ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) filed an impeachment motion in the House of Representatives, accusing her of delivering a biased verdict that led to the removal of the powerful anti-corruption chief on eligibility grounds.

What Sushila Karki said about India and PM Modi

“I greet Modi ji. I have a good impression about Modi ji,” Sushila Karki said in response to a question about her expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interview with News18.

“We have not been in touch with India today… for many days,” Karki said.

“We will talk about it. When it is an international matter, between two countries, some people sit together and make a policy,” the former chief justice said.

She also said government-to-government relations “is a different matter”: “But there is such a good relationship between the people of Nepal and the people of India. It is a very good relationship. Many, many of our relatives, many of our acquaintances… We have so much goodwill, love."

She said she was generally “very much impressed” with Indian leaders. “We consider them as our own brothers and sisters.”

Recalling her days at the BHU, she said, “I still remember my teachers, friends. I still remember the river Ganga. Beside the Ganga, there was a hostel. And at night in the summer, we would sleep on the (terrace).”

Speaking on expectations from India, Karki said, "India has helped Nepal at all times. We are very close… (But) There is a saying (in Hindi): ‘When utensils are kept together in the kitchen, they do make some sound.’ It happens."

She also assured of safety of Indians in Nepal. She said the army had worked to restore order now, while adding that justice would be given to the families of people who died.