Sushila Karki, Gen Z-chosen Nepal leader, speaks on India, PM Modi: ‘I remember the Ganga’

Chosen to lead the country by Nepal's Gen-Z groups that overthrew the government, former judge Sushila Karki, 73, on Wednesday spoke fondly of India, and hoped for a good relationship. Sushila Karki has studied at BHU in Varanasi.(X/@RONBupdates)

“I greet Modi ji. I have a good impression about Modi ji,” she said in response to a question about her expectations from PM Narendra Modi, during an interview with News18. “We have not been in touch with India today… for many days,” Karki, the only woman to have been chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal, said.

“We will talk about it. When it is an international matter, between two countries, some people sit together and make a policy,” she added.

She also said government-to-government relations “is a different matter”: “But there is such a good relationship between the people of Nepal and the people of India. It is a very good relationship. Many, many of our relatives, many of our acquaintances… We have so much goodwill, love."

She said she was generally “very much impressed” with Indian leaders. “We consider them as our own brothers and sisters.”

She recalled her days at the Banaras Hindu University, where she did her master's degree. “I still remember my teachers, friends. I still remember the river Ganga. Beside the Ganga, there was a hostel. And at night in the summer, we would sleep on the (terrace),” she said.

She spoke in Hindi, too, “I am the citizen of Biratnagar, near the border of India. Maybe from my house, (India) is only 25 miles.” She said she went regularly to the market at the border.

About expectations from India, she said, " India has helped Nepal at all times. We are very close… (But) there is a saying (in Hindi): ‘When there utensils kept together in the kitchen, they do make some sound.’ It happens."

She also assured of safety of Indians in Nepal. She said the army had worked to restore order now, while adding that justice would be given to families of people who died.

At least 25 people were killed in violent protests that gripped Nepal after a social media ban. The protests widened to address frustrations with corruption, leading to the government's fall on Tuesday.