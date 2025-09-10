What Sushila Karki, Gen-Z choice to lead Nepal for now, said about poll plans

Chosen by the protesters led by Gen-Z groups to become Nepal's interim leader after the violent fall of the government, Sushila Karki did not share any big plans but said she was only there until elections are held for wider changes. Sushila Karki retired as Nepal SC CJ in 2017.(Video grab: YT/@sudheerktm1)

She said she would form “a government of short time for the purpose of doing election”, giving a timeline of six months to a year.

Also read | Nepal's new chosen leader, Sushila Karki no stranger to global spotlight: 2017 redux

“I was born in 1952. Since then, I have seen the movement of 1960 in Nepal. And also in 1990s, And again the movement in 2006… This time also… We would try to solve the problem unitedly. We would do hard work with these young boys and girls and students. We will try to establish a new environment. That is only our effort,” the former chief justice of the Nepal Supreme Court, told News18 in an interview.

As for her immediate focus, she spoke of justice for the “boys and girls who died in the movement”. The protest have claimed at least 25 lives. “We have to do something for [them] and their parents, who are very much in misery on the demise of their children,” she said.

She added KP Sharma Oli's resignation as PM was only one of the demands met. “And the next is that they want to remove the corruption from the country. There are other things, many things, but that can be successful only in that position when there will be a government.”

Asked about her anti-corruption stance and her expectations to restore order amid anarchy, she said, “Those girls and boys and the students, they voted on the name of the persons whom they wanted to. And they are saying that I got maximum vote. So they requested me (to become interim leader)."

She said it was “miserable” that key files in buildings of the parliament and even the Supreme Court had been burnt. “The situation is tough, you know… But we would do hard work with these young boys and girls and students, with young people.”

She said the situation on the streets of Nepal has calmed now. “The army has handled it very well,” she said.

On who will be in her team, she said, “I think there will be no one from politics.”

She reiterated, “Our target is to hold an election. Then we will hand over to the coming political leaders. This is the first purpose… We will not get more than six months or a year. We will try to do as much as possible. We will try to have a fair election. We can't tell anyone not to fight the election. The old leaders can come. The young generation can come."

She added, “But the thing is that we won't stay for long. After all, I'm a judge. I don't know politics, you know. I worked 40 years as a lawyer, 31 years as a lawyer, and 10 years I worked as a judge. I do not have political knowledge."