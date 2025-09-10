Where is KP Sharma Oli? Theories float about ousted Nepalese PM's whereabouts

Where is KP Sharma Oli? — This is the question that has taken the centre stage since the Nepalese Prime Minister was forced to resign on Tuesday after deadly protests erupted across the country. KP Sharma Oli resigned as Nepal's Prime Minister amid violent protests across the country. (File/PTI)

Angry protesters breached curfew and took to streets of Nepal on Tuesday to protest against alleged rampant corruption in the country. They torched several government buildings across Nepal, including the country’s Parliament. Amid the chaos, KP Sharma Oli, the 73-year-old communist Prime Minister of Nepal resigned to allow "steps towards a political solution".

Oli’s resignation was accepted by the country’s President Ram Chandra Poudel, who also reportedly tasked him with leading a caretaker government until his replacement is in place, according to an AP report.

However, Oli’s whereabouts since his resignation are unknown, with several theories floating on the internet speculating where the ousted leader could be. While some unconfirmed reports say that he may have fled to Dubai, others say that he has gone underground.

However, all the reports are unconfirmed and KP Oli's current location has not been revealed officially. HT.com also could not independently verify either of the reports.

What did Nepal’s Army say?

According to the Nepal army, while the situation in the Himalayan country is “under control”, even they don’t know where KP Sharma Oli is. Nepal Army spokesperson Brig Gen Rajaram Basnet told Times Now that they do not have the information about KP Sharma Oli’s whereabouts.

"We do not have any information about them," the news outlet quoted Brig Gen Rajaram Basnet, Director of Public Relations and Information, as saying.

Sushila Karki as Nepal’s new PM?

As Nepal’s army, which has taken total security control of the country, sought to bring calm across the nation on Wednesday, the protestors expressed their desire to back former chief justice Sushila Karki for the post of the interim prime minister of the country.

The name of Sushila Karki came up after the protesters consulted the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, who confirmed the decision to Reuters.

Karki also has an Indian connection. She completed her graduation from the Mahendra Morang College in Biratnagar, and holds a Master's degree in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). She later pursued law from Nepal's Tribhuvan University.