Ex-electricity board head Kulman Ghising among contenders for Nepal interim PM

Kulman Ghising, 54, who has emerged among the frontrunners for the role of Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, is a former head of the country’s electricity board. He has been credited with resolving the country’s power shortage problem. Kulman Ghising is credited with resolving the country’s power shortage problem. (Getty)

Ghising has called for the formation of an interim government comprising individuals with clean reputations and the inclusion of the Generation-Z youth, along with the announcement of immediate elections. His name was considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead the interim government.