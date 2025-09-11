Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Ex-electricity board head Kulman Ghising among contenders for Nepal interim PM

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 01:08 pm IST

Ghising has called for the formation of an interim government comprising individuals with clean reputations and the inclusion of the Generation-Z youth

Kulman Ghising, 54, who has emerged among the frontrunners for the role of Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, is a former head of the country’s electricity board. He has been credited with resolving the country’s power shortage problem.

Kulman Ghising is credited with resolving the country’s power shortage problem. (Getty)
Kulman Ghising is credited with resolving the country's power shortage problem. (Getty)

Ghising has called for the formation of an interim government comprising individuals with clean reputations and the inclusion of the Generation-Z youth, along with the announcement of immediate elections. His name was considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead the interim government.

