Jamshedpur: Lens on Bengaluru travellers amid rise in dengue cases

The East Singhbhum district administration has instructed officials to keep a close eye on people coming to Jamshedpur from Bengaluru after the number of confirmed cases of dengue in the district rose to eight, people familiar with the development said on Saturday. Eight confirmed dengue cases were found after testing 21 samples at MGMMCH till July 2 (HT Photo)

The move comes after a dengue outbreak in Bengaluru and a subsequent alert by the Jharkhand state health department.

“We are vigil closely on people coming to the city and the district from Bengaluru, where a dengue outbreak has been reported. The district surveillance wing has been instructed to check, test, and focus on contact tracing of persons coming from Bengaluru following a telephonic discussion with the state malaria officer. There is no general advisory on dengue from the state health department. As of now, eight confirmed cases have been reported in Jamshedpur,” Dr Jujhar Majhi, East Singhbhum district civil surgeon, told HT on Saturday.

As per the district surveillance wing report, eight confirmed dengue cases were found after testing 21 samples at MGMMCH till July 2. Meanwhile, 32 dengue patients have been found in Khunti district.

A 25-member surveillance team has been formed in the East Singhbhum district. All private and government hospitals, health centres, and pathology labs have been instructed to immediately report confirmed dengue cases to the surveillance officer Dr Asad and his team.

Meanwhile, Mango Municipal Corporation (MMC) has collected a ₹2,500 fine after dengue larvae were found in their houses. The three urban bodies and Tata Steel Utility and Infrastructure Services Ltd (TSUISL) have surveyed 60,000 houses in the city and examined over 40,000 containers therein, finding dengue larvae in 360 containers till Thursday.