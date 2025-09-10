‘Should I buy 3BHK for 2.7cr with 1.8cr loan?’: Bengaluru techie turns to Reddit with real estate dilemma

A Bengaluru techie’s Reddit post has stirred a lively debate about real estate, finances, and lifestyle priorities. The 30-year-old, who has lived in South Bengaluru for nearly a decade, asked if it makes sense to buy a ₹2.7 crore three-bedroom apartment in JP Nagar, with ₹1.8 crore of it financed through a home loan. The Bengaluru techie sought advice from social media users on whether to purchase or rent, with some cautioning against financial overcommitment.(File Photo )

He and his wife, both working professionals, earn ₹5.1 lakh per month. After monthly expenses of ₹60,000 to ₹70,000, they have a strong financial base, including ₹40 lakh in emergency and buffer funds, and a ₹18,000 monthly rental income from a 2BHK in their hometown. With no kids planned for the next few years, they are considering using their savings, without touching investments, for the ₹90 lakh down payment and related costs.

The flat spans across 1,800 square feet (sqft) in an eight-year-old gated society built by a reputed developer. It offers metro access, greenery and a peaceful living environment. The couple currently pays ₹35,000 in rent and prefers staying in the southern part of the city rather than relocating to areas like Sarjapur or Outer Ring Road (ORR), despite most IT jobs being located there.

Redditors were divided. Some praised the location, build quality, and long-term liveability. Others questioned the price, suggesting similar homes are available for less. A few warned about overcommitting financially and recommended renting while investing the rest.

“2.8 is a bit expensive for an apartment in south bangalore (I've seen 3bhks in gated socieities going for 1.8-2.3 cr) but if you really like the flat & the area then go for it; you can afford it,” a user replied.

“If this house is truly where you want to be for the next 15–20 years, then stretching is justified. If there’s even a small chance you’ll want to move in 7–8 years, renting in that area while continuing to invest aggressively may give you better balance. A house should give you freedom and security, not tie you down with anxiety. Run the numbers again with worst-case assumptions (higher rates, income dips, job changes). If you’re still comfortable, go ahead. If not, wait,” another advised.