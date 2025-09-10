Bengaluru YouTuber Ishan Sharma meets Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'Met Tim Apple'

Apple held its annual “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, unveiling its latest devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Several attendees shared pictures and videos on social media, giving a peek into the much-awaited showcase. Among them was Bengaluru-based YouTuber Ishan Sharma, who was lucky enough to meet none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook. Ishan Sharma shared a selfie with Tim Cook with the caption, “Met Tim Apple today!” (X/@Ishansharma7390)

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Ishan Sharma shared a selfie with Tim Cook with a simple caption that read, “Met Tim Apple today!”

Since being shared, the picture has gone viral with thousands of views and likes.

One user reacted to the picture saying, “Great honor,” while another simply called the moment “amazing”.

“Tim cook suna tha, yeh tim apple kon hai. Joking. Keep it up bro,” hilariously commented a third user.

Sharma also shared more photos from the event, featuring American YouTubers Marques Brownlee and Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast.

Apple event 2025

On Tuesday, Tim Cook introduced the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and other new devices at the company's highly anticipated annual event. The new devices will be available from 19 September across more than 50 countries, including the US, India, the UK, Japan, the EU, and the UAE.

The iPhone Air, which is slimmer than the most recent iPhone models, was the star of Apple's event, and the company said it's the most durable iPhone yet. The iPhone 17, on the other hand, will have a brighter, more scratch-resistant screen and improved artificial intelligence features.

Apple also released three new Apple Watch models, called Series 11, including updating its low-end SE and high-end Ultra models. The company also announced that iOS 26 will be available as a free software update from Monday.