Bengaluru traffic police ask ride-hailing, delivery apps to help curb illegal parking: Report

In a move to ease congestion on Bengaluru’s busy roads, the city’s traffic police have instructed ride-hailing and delivery platforms to include no-parking zones within their driver apps. The goal is to prevent illegal stops and improve overall traffic flow, especially on the city’s heavily used arterial roads. A digital map of no parking zones in Bengaluru areas will be shared via API, promoting compliance and reducing illegal stops.(File Photo)

ALSO READ | Drug peddling racket busted at Bengaluru hotel, two arrested: Report

According to a senior traffic official, a comprehensive digital map highlighting all no-parking areas in Bengaluru has been developed and is being shared through a real-time API (Application Programming Interface), Moneycontrol reported. This system is updated regularly and refreshed every month to ensure accuracy, the official said, as quoted by the publication. Officials have asked companies to integrate this data into their driver apps so that alerts are triggered when a driver attempts to stop in a restricted area.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru techie turns potholes into AI racing game: ‘Grand Theft Autorickshaw’

The directive has been issued to several major players in the gig economy, including Ola, Uber, Rapido, Namma Yatri, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart. Traffic police have urged these companies to not only implement the technology but also empower their operations teams to monitor driver behaviour, flag repeat violations and take necessary internal action as well.

This move comes after repeated complaints from the public about ride-hailing cabs and delivery bikes frequently parking in restricted zones, often blocking traffic or creating safety hazards on narrow bottlenecks or high-traffic roads.

ALSO READ | 30-year-old Bangladeshi woman escapes traffickers, rescued by Bengaluru police: Report

By pushing for digital enforcement through app-based alerts, Bengaluru traffic authorities are hoping for better coordination with tech companies to reduce everyday traffic congestions and make city travel smoother and safer for commuters.

Bengaluru is battling heavy traffic amid a surge in vehicles and rapid urbanisation.