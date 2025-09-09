Drug peddling racket busted at Bengaluru hotel, two arrested: Report

Bengaluru police have uncovered a drug racket operating out of a hotel in the Ramamurthy Nagar area, leading to the arrest of two young men who allegedly turned to peddling after their legitimate business plans failed. The Anti-Narcotics Wing in Bengaluru seized 15 grams of MDMA and other drugs, valued at ₹ 3 lakh.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru techie turns potholes into AI racing game: ‘Grand Theft Autorickshaw’

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Wing (ANW) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided Supreme Suites, a lodge that had quietly become a hub for drug sales and consumption. The arrested suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Karim and 20-year-old Affan, both from Puttur - who had allegedly been using the hotel not only to sell drugs but also to provide accommodation for users, The Hindu reported.

ALSO READ | 30-year-old Bangladeshi woman escapes traffickers, rescued by Bengaluru police: Report

During the raid, police recovered 15 grams of MDMA crystals, syringes, needles, and a weighing scale - all valued at around ₹3 lakh. The two have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the report stated.

According to investigators, Karim and Affan initially took the hotel on rent with the aim of running a lodging business. However, when the venture failed to attract customers, the duo began selling drugs to make quick money. Police said both men were drug users themselves and sourced their supply from a Nigerian national named Ismail, who is currently absconding.

ALSO READ | 'Fungal infection, haven't seen sun': Jailed actor Darshan asks court for poison; judge retorts

Authorities have sealed the hotel and have written to officials to revoke its trade license.

This bust is part of a larger crackdown on the city’s drug network. In recent operations, nine alleged peddlers - including two foreign nationals - were arrested, and large quantities of MDMA, LSD, cocaine, and hydro ganja worth ₹1.5 crore were seized.