Bengaluru techie turns potholes into AI racing game: ‘Grand Theft Autorickshaw’

In a quirky twist to the world of AI-generated content, a Bengaluru techie has captured the internet’s attention with an unusual concept - an autorickshaw racing game packed with potholes, street dogs, and traffic. Harin Nitisvaar, the man behind the idea, shared a snippet of the game on X, writing, “These AI tools are addictive. Just generated this auto racing concept. If this was a real game, would you play it?” Alongside the visuals, he also posted his Veo3 prompt, inviting others to give the experiment a try. The game is informally called “Grand Theft Autorickshaw". (X/@HNitisvaar)

The idea caught the internet’s attention after Canadian expat and tech creator Caleb Friesen, who hosts the YouTube show RuntimeBRT, showcased it on his platform. Sharing his own experiment, Friesen wrote, “Gave @HNitisvaar’s Grand Theft Autorickshaw prompt a try but in first-person perspective. The craziest thing about this generation are the ACCURATE reflections in the left and right side-view mirrors.”

‘Grand Theft Autorickshaw’

The game, informally called “Grand Theft Autorickshaw,” replaces smooth racing tracks with bumpy city roads. Players have to speed through traffic while avoiding potholes and swerving around unexpected cars and barricades.

The idea struck a chord with many who said it perfectly captures the chaos of Indian roads.

“Lovely, getting a vibe of many people playing it to kill time and frustration of their daily commute, if it was a game,” one user commented.

“Looks fab! Will definitely want to play this. Can customise the game to call it tuk tuk and have circuit races in all big global cities - the ricks look what they do in those cities. Nice concept,” suggested another.

“Love it. A street dog chasing me would surely give an adrenaline rush,” jokingly commented another.

“dude Indians would pay to play this because this is only place where rickshaw is not stuck in a 2 hour traffic,” humourously wrote one user.