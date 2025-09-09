'Fungal infection, haven't seen sun': Jailed actor Darshan asks court for ‘poison’; judge retorts

Jailed Kannada actor Darshan reportedly appealed before a city court in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday to give him “poison” as his jail transfer request was rejected amid his deteriorating health condition. File photo of Kannada actor Darshan Thugadeepa being taken to a hospital for medical check up(PTI)

Darshan cited fungal infection in hands and no sight of sun since 30 days during the hearing, according to a PTI news agency report.

The court in Bengaluru on Tuesday rejected Darshan’s request to be transferred from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

The case pertains to the death of a man named Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to actress Pavithra, a close associate of Darshan.

Darshan, along with Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

‘Just poison me’

As the court found no valid grounds for the transfer request to be granted, Darshan told the judge, "Just poison me, please pass this order" and triggered a sharp response. The judge admonished him and instructed him not to repeat the statement, according to the PTI report.

The court allowed Darshan concessions within the prison, permitting him to walk within the prison premises.

Darshan, in his appeal during the hearing on Tuesday, said he had not seen the sun for 30 days and that his hands were affected by a fungal infection.

The court also approved his plea for basic facilities, including an extra bed, pillow, and bedsheet, while emphasising that all provisions must comply with the prison manual.

The court warned that any violation of rules would empower the Inspector General of Prisons to take disciplinary action, including transferring the inmate.