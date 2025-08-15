Actor Ramya hails SC's decision to cancel Darshan's bail in Renukaswamy murder case, says ‘all are equal before law’

Actor and former MP Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to revoke the bail previously granted to actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in connection with the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. She described the ruling as a powerful reminder that justice applies equally to all. Actor Ramya, or otherwise known as Divya Spandana, spoke on the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case and said "all are equal before law."

Taking to Instagram, Ramya stated, “The SC judgment today on setting aside bail to Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case sends out a strong message — ALL ARE EQUAL BEFORE LAW.”

She also encouraged the public to continue believing in the legal system. “To the rest of us, I'd like to say - follow due process, keep faith in the justice system - It’s long and hard, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Do not take law into your own hands, justice will be served. Most importantly, stay true to your conscience,” she added.

Earlier, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan annulled the Karnataka High Court’s bail order, citing serious procedural flaws. The apex court ordered immediate arrest of all accused, including Darshan and Gowda and instructed the lower court to fast-track the trial.

Darshan and Pavithra Gowda are among several individuals charged with the brutal killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, who allegedly sent offensive messages to Gowda. Police reports indicate that the victim was abducted, detained in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, subjected to torture, and later found dead in a nearby drain.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, authorities swiftly re-arrested both Darshan and Gowda.