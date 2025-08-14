‘Our faith in the judiciary…’: Renukaswamy's father lauds SC's decision to revoke actor Darshan's bail - Report

The family of Renukaswamy, who was killed earlier this year, expressed relief and gratitude on Thursday after the Supreme Court revoked the bail of Kannada actor Darshan, calling it a significant step toward justice. Actor Darshan being taken to a Bengaluru court in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The apex court has ordered that Darshan and the other accused be taken into custody immediately and instructed that the trial be fast-tracked, as per news agency PTI.

“Our faith in the government, judiciary and police has increased after the Supreme Court cancelled actor Darshan's bail. We thank the government. Our aim is to see that the criminal is punished. This will give peace to my son who was murdered,” said Shivanagouda, the father of the victim. “The cancellation of bail makes us believe that the law is equal to all, be it rich, mighty or poor,” he added, as quoted by the agency.

The Supreme Court’s ruling came in response to a petition filed by the Karnataka government, which challenged the bail granted to Darshan and his co-accused by the Karnataka High Court in December 2024.

Darshan, actress Pavithra Gowda, and several others face serious charges in the abduction and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra. According to police reports, Renukaswamy was held captive in a shed in Bengaluru for three days, during which he was tortured. His body was later found in a drain in June 2024.

With the court’s order now in effect, authorities are preparing for Darshan’s potential transfer to Ballari Central Prison. Security has been ramped up at the facility, especially after earlier incidents where fans managed to breach the compound walls for a glimpse of the actor.

Officials have since increased the height of the prison wall to 25 feet, and a high-security cell has been prepared for Darshan’s custody, the PTI report said.

(With inputs from PTI)