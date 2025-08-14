Bengaluru to go dry for two days; Alcohol sales banned on August 15, 16: Report

Bengaluru will enforce a two-day alcohol ban next week. The city will observe "dry days" on Thursday, August 15, for Independence Day, and Friday, August 16, for Krishna Janmashtami. This means no liquor sales or service will be allowed for 24 hours on both days. The liquor ban in Bengaluru is aimed to maintain peace during large gatherings, affecting all liquor sales across the city. (Pexels)

Why the sudden double dry day?

Authorities have announced the ban as a precautionary step to maintain peace and order during national and religious celebrations. With large gatherings and events expected, officials are tightening control to avoid potential disturbances, the Mint reported. All outlets — including bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants, and liquor stores — must comply without exception, the report stated.

Is Independence Day always a dry day?

Yes, Independence Day is classified as a mandatory dry day across India. The nation wide rule applies regardless of region or state. As for Janmashtami on August 16, it’s traditionally observed as a dry day in Karnataka, though it’s not mandatory in other states. An official notification is still pending, but based on precedent, a ban is highly likely, the report said.

Ganesh Chaturthi may also bring liquor restrictions

Looking ahead, another dry day may be on the horizon. Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated on August 27, is also expected to bring similar restrictions in the city. The ten-day festival honours Lord Ganesha and includes cultural parades, musical events and public gatherings, ending with grand immersion ceremonies on September 6, known as Anantha Chaturdashi.

Will there be more dry days during Ganesh visarjan?

While only the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi is officially listed as a dry day, the Excise Department may enforce additional liquor bans during the idol immersions. With thousands expected to take part in visarjan processions across key locations, temporary alcohol restrictions could be introduced to ease crowd control and enhance safety. However, no official communication has come forward so far in this regard yet.