Bengaluru weather update: Yellow alert in effect with rain forecast till weekend

A day-long spell of rain on Wednesday brought Bengaluru to a standstill, flooding several parts of the city and once again exposing its vulnerable drainage systems. Pedestrians weren't spared either, battling slippery, broken pavements and muddy walkways.(PTI)

Water entered low-lying areas, forcing residents to wade through ankle-deep water in many neighbourhoods after the city received 11.6 mm of rainfall.

Major roads were choked with traffic during peak hours as commuters struggled to navigate waterlogged stretches and pothole-ridden routes.

Flooded underpasses forced vehicles to a halt, while many two-wheeler riders had to push their stalled bikes through slushy roads. Pedestrians weren't spared either, battling slippery, broken pavements and muddy walkways. The downpour overwhelmed the city’s already fragile infrastructure, leading to overflowing stormwater drains.

IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall for the next 36 hours, issuing a yellow alert for Bengaluru that will remain in effect through the weekend. The rainfall is being driven by a low-pressure system over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, accompanied by an upper air cyclonic circulation over southern India.

Light to moderate rain is expected in isolated pockets on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures gradually rising to around 28°C. The weekend weather is likely to follow a similar pattern, with intermittent rainfall or isolated thundershowers and wind speeds reaching 30–40 kmph. Minimum temperatures will range between 20°C and 21°C, while maximums will stay between 27°C and 28°C.

As of 8:30 PM on Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6°C and a minimum of 19.6°C, with humidity at 95%. Bengaluru International Airport logged a warmer high of 24.7°C with just 1.1 mm of rain, while HAL Airport saw 23.7°C and 11.4 mm rainfall.

