BMTC launches metro feeder buses for Yellow Line: Route details, timings, stops

To enhance last-mile connectivity for commuters using Bengaluru’s newly operational Yellow Line Metro, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has rolled out four new Metro Feeder routes. These services will operate 96 daily trips using 12 buses, linking six key metro stations across Electronics City and surrounding areas. (Representational Image)

BMTC is a public service corporation providing daily transport to around 44 lakh passengers through 65,206 trips covering 12.85 lakh kilometers with a fleet of 6,217 buses. The corporation has been steadily expanding its Metro Feeder network to bridge the last-mile gap for metro users.

Previously, Metro Feeder services were launched at KR Puram Railway Station (October 11, 2023) and BTM Layout Bus Stand (October 28, 2023). Since then, BMTC has operated 2,750 Metro Feeder trips across 45 routes and 214 schedules, serving more than 1.2 lakh passengers daily.

To make commuting more seamless, BMTC has also introduced QR-code-based systems at metro stations and on metro trains. These allow passengers to access live bus tracking, feeder schedules, and related information on their smartphones.

Focus on Electronics City

Electronics City and the surrounding Hosur Road area have seen major attention from BMTC, with 3,000 trips running on 100 routes through 619 schedules. From the Wipro Gate area alone, buses operate on 14 routes with 80 schedules, completing 700 trips daily to different city locations. An additional four routes from the same point run 87 schedules and 592 trips daily.

Via the NICE Road, 18 BMTC routes with 60 schedules and 292 trips per day connect major city hubs with Electronics City and Wipro Gate, benefiting around 14,000 passengers daily.

New Yellow Line metro feeder routes

The latest feeder routes introduced by BMTC will serve six metro stations: Hosur Road, Beretena Agrahara, Electronics City, Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara, Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra. Here are the new routes:

Route MF-22

From: Electronics City Wipro Gate

To: Kodathi Wipro

Via: Konappana Agrahara, Hosaroad, Kasavanahalli, Kaikondrahalli, Doddakannalli

Buses: 4

Trips per day: 32

Route MF-22A

From: Electronics City Wipro Gate

To: Kodathi Wipro

Via: Huskur Gate, Chintala Madivala, Muttanalluru Cross, Thimmasandra Cross, Chandapura Cross

Buses: 4

Trips per day: 24

Route MF-22B (Chakra Route)

Loop covering: Bommasandra, Thirupalya Cross, S-Mando-3, Electronics City Wipro Gate, Konappana Agrahara, Hebbagodi

Buses: 2

Trips per day: 20

Route MF-22C (Chakra Route)

Loop covering: Konappana Agrahara, Electronics City Wipro Gate, S-Mando-3, Thirupalya Cross, Hebbagodi, Bommasandra

Buses: 2

Trips per day: 20

