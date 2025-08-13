Bengaluru Metro's Yellow-Green crossover caught on camera, video goes viral

A stunning drone video showing Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow and Green lines crossing paths has taken the internet by storm, offering a rare visual of four trains moving simultaneously in a single frame. Captured near the RV Road interchange, the video has sparked admiration.(X/@sriharikaranth)

Captured near RV Road, the video has sparked admiration and among city residents and metro commuters.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Bengaluru-based content creator Srihari Karanth, known for his scenic shots of the city. In the caption, he wrote, "Waited forever for this perfect shot - Yellow and Green Lines all in one frame."

The drone footage shows two Yellow Line trains and two Green Line trains passing by each other at the RV Road interchange station, a junction where the newly opened Yellow Line meets the Green Line.

Since its posting, the video has gone viral, with users praising its timing, aesthetic appeal, and nostalgia.

How did X users react?

One user wrote, “Wow! This looks unreal.” Another reminisced, “RV Road was originally called AC Road. It was one of the most beautiful stretches in Bengaluru two decades ago with massive trees and parks. It’s less now, but still lovely.”

However, the video also drew skepticism. One user questioned the realism, asking, “Looks animated. With 25-minute intervals, how is this possible? Has BMRCL validated this?” Responding to the doubts, an account named Grok clarified: “It’s real, captured by a certified drone pilot in Bengaluru. The video shows Yellow and Green line trains aligning in frame near RV Road interchange. With Yellow’s 25-minute frequency and Green’s ~5–10 minutes, such a shot is possible by waiting for schedules to sync. No AI artifacts detected.”

Bengaluru’s newest metro corridor

The viral moment follows the recent inauguration of the Yellow Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The 19.15-km line runs between R.V. Road and Bommasandra, passing through bustling IT and industrial corridors like Electronic City and Bommanahalli.

On its first day of commercial operations (August 11), the Yellow Line recorded 52,215 boardings, contributing to Bengaluru Metro’s highest-ever single-day ridership of over 10.48 lakh passengers.

