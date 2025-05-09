Bengaluru's Electronics City flyover sees vehicle blaze, triggers traffic jam

A vehicle caught fire on the busy Electronics City flyover in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon, bringing traffic to a grinding halt and causing widespread disruption in the area. The incident, which occurred on the flyover heading toward Silk Board junction, resulted in severe traffic congestion under the scorching sun, leaving commuters stranded for long hours. Bengaluru's Electronic City flyover saw a fire accident on Friday afternoon.

Also Read - Bengaluru woman alleges sexual harassment by hairstylist during home visit, arrested: Report

The fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, completely engulfed the vehicle. Dramatic visuals of the burning vehicle quickly surfaced online, sparking concern and frustration among Bengaluru residents. The smoke billowing from the flyover could be seen from a distance, and several commuters took to social media to express their distress and share real-time updates.

Take a look at the post

In a public advisory, the Bengaluru Traffic Police posted on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter): “Due to a fire accident near Electronic City on the flyover toward Silk Board, there is slow-moving traffic. Commuters are requested to take alternate routes.” However, several users replied, saying the traffic wasn’t just slow—it was completely at a standstill in some parts of the flyover and adjoining roads.

Also Read - Tiranga yatra held in Bengaluru to show solidarity with armed forces amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

One commuter wrote, “The fire seems to have been active for over 20 minutes. We are stuck in non-moving traffic with no sign of relief.” Others used the opportunity to call for better traffic management and long-term solutions for the accident-prone flyover. One user suggested, “Ban two-wheelers on this flyover or designate separate lanes for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Overtaking should also be prohibited to prevent chaos.”

Another user commented on the frequency of such incidents, stating, “Breakdowns and accidents on this stretch have become far too common—almost every second day. Authorities must step in with a systemic plan to improve safety and reduce such occurrences.”

Electronics City flyover, which connects the IT corridor to central Bengaluru, is a vital artery for daily commuters, especially tech workers. The flyover has often been in the news for long traffic jams and frequent accidents, raising concerns about its safety and management.