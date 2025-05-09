Tiranga yatra held in Bengaluru to show solidarity with armed forces amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Bengaluru witnessed a powerful display of unity and patriotism on Friday as the Karnataka Congress organised a Tiranga Yatra from KR Circle to Minsk Square near Chinnaswamy Stadium, extending unequivocal support to the Indian armed forces amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with his ministers in Tiranaga yatra that was held in Bengaluru this morning.

Led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and senior cabinet ministers, the foot march was marked by a sea of tricolour flags, spirited chants, and participation from various sections of society including students, retired military personnel, and members of multiple political parties.

“In order to instill morale in our proud soldiers who are fighting at the cost of their lives on the country’s borders, today we took part in a foot march carrying the tricolour flag under the name of Tiranga Yatra, upholding the unity and sovereignty of the nation," said CM Siddaramaiah, addressing the rally.

He further said, “The entire country stands as one voice saying 'Let terrorism be eradicated'. I am fully confident that our army will teach Pakistan a lesson to think a hundred times before supporting terrorist acts on Indian soil again. Our army is our pride.”

As part of the government’s efforts to rally behind the soldiers, special prayers were held at temples, mosques, and churches across Karnataka on Friday for the safety and well-being of the troops deployed at the border. The move was widely welcomed as a gesture of secular unity and statewide solidarity.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised the spontaneous response from the public and said the event brought together people from all walks of life. “We invited every section of society. I’m pleased that, in such a short time, students, ex-servicemen, and even leaders from other parties came forward. This is about standing for the nation,” he said.

Drawing parallels with past moments of national strength, Shivakumar said, “India has faced such moments before. Under Indira Gandhi’s leadership, we prevailed. We will prevail again. India will win.”

The Tiranga Yatra comes at a time when tensions have spiked between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists, prompting India to launch Operation Sindhoor, a retaliatory strike targeting terror camps across the border.

(With inputs from agencies)