Bengaluru Airport asks passengers to arrive 3 hours in advance due to enhanced security

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) issued a passenger advisory on Friday, urging travelers to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled flight departures due to heightened security measures. The KIA further recommended that passengers verify flight details with their respective airlines for any updates.

According to news agency PTI, the advisory highlighted that the additional time allowance is necessary due to intensified security protocols in light of the national security alert.

"In response to the nationwide heightened security alert, we have implemented enhanced screening procedures at all airports. To ensure a smooth check-in, security, and boarding process, passengers are advised to arrive three hours before their flight," the statement read.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time," the advisory concluded according to the report.

This move comes as a result of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to impose stringent measures, including mandatory secondary ladder point checks for all flights, a ban on visitors at airport terminal buildings, and overall security enhancements.

Bengaluru airport issues advisory

Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory, alerting travelers to potential flight cancellations and delays due to airspace restrictions imposed after India’s military operation, Operation Sindhoor.

In a statement shared across social media and official channels, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) confirmed that “some flights have been cancelled.” It advised passengers to check with their airlines for updates on their flight status before heading to the airport.

This advisory follows increased military activity and the temporary shutdown of several airports in northern India after the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a direct response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including Bengaluru techie Bharat Bhushan.