Bengaluru civic body to hold 'Tiranga Yatre' in support of Operation Sindoor: Report

In a show of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces' retaliatory action, Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack, Bengaluru will witness a grand 'Tiranga Yatre' (flag march) this Friday, organized by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Deccan Herald reported. The march, set to begin at KR Circle, will make its way towards the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium. (Representational Image)(HT photo)

According to the report, the march, set to begin at KR Circle, will make its way towards the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium. Key political figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, are expected to join the procession, adding their support to the national cause.

According to an official circular from the BBMP, as reported by DH, all staff and officers have been directed to assemble at KR Circle by 9 am for the event. The circular also outlines the roles of various officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the march. The East Zone’s zonal commissioner has been assigned the responsibility of coordinating with the Police Department to manage traffic, while joint commissioners will oversee staff attendance.

To maintain order and safety during the event, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will deploy marshals for crowd control, and the BBMP health wing has been instructed to be on standby with ambulances and medical support.

The flag march comes as a significant demonstration of public support for the Armed Forces' swift and measured response to the terror attack, symbolizing the city’s unity and commitment to national security.

Deve Gowda's letter to PM Modi

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) founder, HD Deve Gowda, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commending his leadership and the government's actions amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. As both nations engage in continuous retaliatory actions, Gowda praised India’s military response to the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, describing it as "mature."

In the letter, Gowda expressed his admiration for India's restrained military response to the May 7, 2025, Pahalgam attack, stating, "I write to you with a deep sense of appreciation, following India's mature and restrained military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. I know it is lonely at the top there, and I also know that without a spiritual sense, deep reflection, and continuous prayer, it is not easy to find balance and equanimity of judgment. You have demonstrated that you have it all in good measure in the last few days."

