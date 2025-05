Indo-Pak tension: Karnataka government has taken precautionary measures, says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that his government has issued alerts across the state and has taken precautionary measures in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah(PTI)

Also Read - Caste-census may be raised in Karnataka Cabinet meeting tomorrow, says Home Minister Parameshwara

He said instructions given by the central government are being followed, keeping the security interest in mind.

"We have issued alerts everywhere, because anything may happen anytime. We have taken precautions," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about whether security has been heightened at dams and other vital installations in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, he said mock drills are being held at all places and the instructions issued by the Centre are being followed.

Asked about the BJP's allegations that the state government has not taken action to deport some Pakistani nationals who are still in Karnataka, the CM said, "Almost everyone has gone. A family from Mysuru has gone to court. Only such cases may still be there, otherwise everyone has gone."

Also Read - Airspace curbs in parts of North India lead to 29 flight cancellations at Bengaluru airport

He said he doesn't have information about the exact number of Pakistanis still in the state.

Siddaramaiah also said that Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy spoke to him and gave instructions to hold special prayers at all temples that come under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, for the well-being of the armed forces.