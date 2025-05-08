Airspace curbs in parts of North India lead to 29 flight cancellations at Bengaluru airport

Flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru were disrupted on Wednesday, May 7, due to an unexpected closure of airspace over northern India. A total of 29 flights were cancelled, impacting both arrivals and departures, airport authorities confirmed. Flight cancellations partially disrupt operations at Bengaluru airport. ( Idrees Mohammed/AFP)

Of the cancellations, 15 were incoming flights to Bengaluru while 14 were scheduled departures. The disruption was attributed to temporary airspace restrictions in the northern region, though specific reasons behind the closure were not disclosed publicly.

Bengaluru airport issues advisory

In response, KIA issued a passenger advisory urging travellers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. “Due to prevailing airspace restrictions, some flights have been cancelled on May 7, 2025. We request passengers to verify their status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time,” the advisory stated. The airlines alerted the passengers about possible delays and cancellations of flights.

The cancellations affected several domestic routes, with ripple effects seen across major airlines operating out of Bengaluru. Airport officials said they were coordinating closely with airline operators to manage passenger flow and minimize inconvenience.

Kempegowda International Airport, one of India’s busiest aviation hubs, typically handles over 700 aircraft movements daily and serves as a key gateway to southern India. While delays and cancellations are not uncommon due to weather or technical issues, such large-scale disruption owing to national airspace restrictions is relatively rare.

The incident comes at a time when national security measures have intensified in the wake of Operation Sindoor, though it is yet unclear if the airspace closure was directly linked to the military activity.