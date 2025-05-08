DK Shivakumar proposes dedicated flyover from Hebbal to Bengaluru airport, writes to Nitin Gadkari

Bengaluru may soon get a dedicated elevated flyover connecting Hebbal Junction to Kempegowda International Airport, as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has pitched the ambitious proposal to the Union government. In a letter addressed to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shivakumar underlined the urgent need for seamless connectivity to the rapidly growing international airport. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

“The 35-km corridor from Hebbal to the airport is choked with traffic due to rising industrial activity and the emergence of commercial hubs. Although there is an existing elevated road, its efficiency is compromised by traffic signals and pedestrian crossings,” Shivakumar wrote. He added that a signal-free, dedicated flyover would drastically cut travel time for airport passengers, industrial freight vehicles, and daily commuters.

The proposal comes amid increasing concerns about Bengaluru’s traffic woes, especially on arterial routes leading to the airport. Shivakumar emphasised that the new flyover could serve as a critical lifeline for the city’s mobility, given the surging passenger numbers and airport expansion plans.

Crucial meetings in New Delhi

Apart from this, the Deputy Chief Minister urged the Centre to expedite work on other critical road and metro infrastructure. He called for the widening of the Bengaluru–Kanakapura highway into a six-lane road and demanded the completion of a 7-km stretch that connects the toll plaza at Kaggalipura on the city’s outskirts.

Raising concerns over long-standing compensation issues, Shivakumar pressed the Centre to release funds for families affected by land acquisition for the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). Despite construction beginning in 2009, many landowners along the Dobbspet–Magadi–Ramanagara–Harohalli route are still awaiting compensation.

One of the most ambitious proposals discussed was the construction of a 60-km tunnel road to link Bengaluru’s east-west and north-south corridors. Estimated to cost ₹30,000 crore — about ₹500 crore per kilometre — the tunnel would connect NH-7 and NH-4, offering a potential gamechanger in tackling the city’s chronic traffic bottlenecks. Shivakumar sought financial backing from the Union government to enable the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement the tunnel project in partnership with the state.

In addition, Shivakumar met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the progress and future plans of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. He urged the Centre to clear the proposed 44.65 km stretch under Namma Metro Phase 3. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is also being prepared for another 37 km of expansion, which is expected to boost mass transit in the city significantly.