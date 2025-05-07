Newly appointed BBMP chief launches drive to fix Bengaluru footpaths, prioritise pedestrian safety

In his first on-ground inspection since taking over, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to overhaul footpaths in central Bengaluru, stressing the need to make the city more walkable and pedestrian-friendly. BBMP chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao inspected footpaths around Majestic area in Bengaluru.

Rao, who walked a 2.5-km stretch covering Gubbi Thotadappa Road, Dhanwantri Road, Tank Bund Road, and the area around the Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic), issued strict instructions to build and maintain safe, obstruction-free footpaths. “Pedestrians must be prioritised in Bengaluru. Footpaths should be designed to ensure smooth and safe movement,” he said during the visit.

Rao directs officials to fix the footpaths immediately

Noting several issues in the area, Rao called for immediate repair of broken kerb stones and damaged slabs. He also directed the installation of bollards at critical junctions to prevent vehicle encroachment. Sewer leaks from ducts along footpaths were flagged for urgent attention, and the local authorities were asked to take corrective action.

While acknowledging the presence of public toilets, Rao expressed concern over the continued public urination on footpaths, particularly near Majestic. He instructed officials to step up cleanliness drives and implement measures to curb the issue.

Street vendors in the vicinity were also under the scanner. Rao said those with valid identity cards can continue their trade, but they must not obstruct pedestrian movement or litter public spaces. Encroachments by unauthorised vendors would be cleared, he added.

To ensure accountability, the commissioner directed ward engineers to survey footpaths under their jurisdiction and compile reports on encroachments, broken slabs, and other issues. Zonal Joint Commissioners have been asked to make surprise visits to verify the repair work.