‘We stand with the government’: Brother of Bengaluru techie killed in Pahalgam terror attack backs Operation Sindhoor

Pritam, the brother of Bharat Bhushan—the Bengaluru techie who was among the 26 civilians killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack—has extended strong support to the Indian government’s retaliatory move, Operation Sindhoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border. Brother of Bengaluru techie who was killed in Pahalgam supports Operation Sindhoor.

Also Read - Karnataka CM, Deputy CM back Centre on Op Sindhoor, laud armed forces’ retaliatory strikes

What did he say?

“I have been following Operation Sindhoor from 6 am. The government has taken a wise decision in attacking the terror infrastructure. Otherwise, they could further kill people in the country by infiltrating terrorists,” Pritam said speaking to ANI. “It is important to disengage these terror outfits from functioning. We will stay with the government in this retaliation. I request people not to support anything that is against the country. Today it is our family at a loss, tomorrow it could be someone else.”

His statement came hours after Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied territory, days after the Pahalgam attack that left families across the country devastated.

Bharat Bhushan, a 35-year-old tech professional from Bengaluru, was on a family vacation in Kashmir with his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son when terrorists opened fire at tourists on April 22. According to Sujatha, they were near a local vendor’s tent when one of the terrorists confronted her.

Also Read - Amid Op Sindhoor strikes, Bengaluru to conduct city-wide mock drill. Check timings and location

"How is it that you are happy here while our children are being killed and we are suffering? Don't you read the news about us?" the gunman allegedly asked before fatally shooting another tourist nearby. He then turned to Bharat. “My name is Bharat,” he said, just before being shot in the head.

Sujatha’s mother, Vimla, told PTI that the killing happened right in front of her daughter. “Once Sujatha realised her husband was dead, she picked up his identity cards and fled the scene with her son.”

The horror of that evening has since sparked calls for stronger counterterrorism measures. Operation Sindhoor is being viewed by many as a swift and resolute response.