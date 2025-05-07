Karnataka CM, Deputy CM back Centre on Op Sindhoor, laud armed forces’ retaliatory strikes

Top leaders from Karnataka on Tuesday expressed strong support for the Indian Armed Forces’ overnight attack against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, hailing ‘Operation Sindhoor’ as a powerful response to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Also Read - Mock drills in Karnataka: Three locations in the state to train civilians tomorrow. Full details

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar called the military action a "befitting reply" and said the Congress party stands firmly behind the Union government and the armed forces in their fight against terrorism. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, “#OperationSindoor is a befitting reply to the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the govt, we stand with our security forces. Jai Hind.”

Siddaramaiah extends his full support

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also extended his full support to the armed forces, praising the swift and decisive action. He said the attack in Pahalgam wasn’t just an act of terror but a blow to the aspirations of every Indian who believes in peace.

“I salute the extraordinary courage of our armed forces behind Operation Sindhoor. Their heroic action reaffirms that India will never tolerate terror in any form,” he said.

“The brutal attack in Pahalgam was not just on innocent lives, it was an assault on the dreams and spirit of India. Karnataka stands in complete solidarity with our armed forces. Terror has no place in our land. India will respond with strength and unity.”

Also Read - Karnataka MLA and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy sentenced to 7 years in Obulapuram illegal mining scam

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes under Operation Sindhoor were launched shortly after midnight, targeting key terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The action came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, and left several others injured.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said a statement issued by the Ministry.