Mock drills in Karnataka: Three locations in the state to train civilians tomorrow. Full details

In the wake of the deadly terror strike in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed security agencies to carry out mock drills across 244 strategic locations nationwide on May 7. The exercise is part of heightened security measures, with Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Raichur, and Karwar among the key cities involved. Karnataka will see mock drills tomorrow in Bengaluru, Raichur and Karwar. (HT Photo)

Bengaluru, known for its cosmopolitan character and dense population, will host drills in areas that are home to vital national assets. The city, a hub for information technology and biotechnology, also hosts premier institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the Yelahanka Air Force Base. These critical installations have placed Bengaluru high on the national security radar.

In northern Karnataka, Raichur was chosen due to the presence of the Raichur Thermal Power Station — the state’s first coal-powered facility. The plant produces nearly 70% of Karnataka’s total electricity and is essential to the state’s energy security.

Meanwhile, Karwar, a coastal town in Uttara Kannada district, is home to the Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS), India’s third-largest nuclear facility, situated near the Kali River. The town also hosts INS Kadamba, a key base for the Indian Navy, further underlining its strategic value.

Timings of the drill

The drills are scheduled to conclude by 4 pm and will be coordinated by various agencies, including the Home Guards, Civil Defence, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Addressing the media, Prashant Kumar Thakur, who oversees these units, said the selection of locations is based on their strategic and economic significance.

Thakur also said that mock drills aim to prepare civilians, especially students, to respond effectively in the event of a hostile situation. The exercise will also test the readiness of local authorities to secure and camouflage sensitive infrastructure during emergencies.