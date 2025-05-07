Menu Explore
Amid Op Sindhoor strikes, Bengaluru to conduct city-wide mock drill. Check timings and location

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 07, 2025 08:49 AM IST

Amid heightened security due to recent military strikes, Bengaluru will see a civil defence mock drill as part of Operation Abhyas. 

Amid heightened security following India’s retaliatory strikes across the border, Bengaluru is all set to witness a large-scale civil defence mock drill as part of Operation Abhyas, a nationwide preparedness exercise ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

Mock drill to be conducted in Bengaluru today. (Pic for representation)(PTI)
Mock drill to be conducted in Bengaluru today. (Pic for representation)(PTI)

Also Read - Karnataka MLA and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy sentenced to 7 years in Obulapuram illegal mining scam

The mock drill was held at 3:30 PM at the Civil Defence Headquarters in Ulsoor, with coordinated activity across multiple police stations and fire stations in the city. Bengaluru is among 244 districts across India identified as vulnerable, and has been categorised under Category II Civil Defence Towns by the Ministry of Defence based on a vulnerability assessment.

What the drill simulated

The drill aimed to prepare civilians and emergency responders for a range of hostile attack scenarios. Simulations included:

Incoming air raid response with phased siren activation and enforced blackout measures

  1. Building fire emergencies
  2. Search and rescue operations
  3. Casualty evacuation from hazardous zones
  4. Setting up of temporary hospitals
  5. Evacuation of civilians to demilitarized safety bunkers

Sirens were activated city-wide, sounding in three distinct alarm tones, each indicating different stages of a threat. These tones served to educate both the public and civil defence personnel on how to respond during a real emergency.

Bengaluru has a 5,000-strong Civil Defence force, and all personnel were mobilised as part of today’s exercise. Officials confirmed that drills were carried out at strategic locations, including Ulsoor, major police stations, fire stations, and traffic-sensitive areas. The aim was to simulate real-time coordination between departments during potential air or terror strikes.

Also Read - Mock drills in Karnataka: Three locations in the state to train civilians tomorrow. Full details

The timing of the drill comes on the heels of ‘Operation Sindhoor’, India’s overnight military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. In the early hours of May 7, India reportedly struck nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which intelligence agencies said were being used to support cross-border terrorism.

Sources within the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Operation Abhyas mock drills were part of a broader national contingency and readiness plan, ensuring that civil defence mechanisms are robust in the event of escalation or retaliation.

The Bengaluru exercise was overseen by Prashant Kumar Thakur, Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guards, in coordination with the district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Officials said more such drills will be conducted in coming days in other Karnataka cities like Raichur, Karwar, Mysuru, and Mandya, which also fall under vulnerability categories.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
