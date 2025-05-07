Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru airport issues advisory as flight cancellations hit amid Operation Sindhoor airspace curbs

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2025 03:58 PM IST

Kempegowda International Airport alerts passengers about potential flight cancellations and delays on May 7, 2025, due to airspace restrictions.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has issued a passenger advisory alerting travellers about possible flight cancellations and delays on May 7, due to prevailing airspace restrictions following India’s military response under Operation Sindhoor.

Bengaluru airport issues advisory to air passengers as air travel could be interrupted.
Bengaluru airport issues advisory to air passengers as air travel could be interrupted.

Also Read - Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge lauds Op Sindoor, warns against Pak's fake news

Take a look at the post

In a statement issued on social media and official channels, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) confirmed that “some flights have been cancelled” and urged passengers to check their flight status with respective airlines before heading to the airport.

The advisory comes in the wake of heightened military activity and temporary shutdown of several airports in northern India after the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a direct retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead, including techie Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru.

As a result of the ongoing security response and sensitive airspace management, flights in and out of affected regions have been suspended or rerouted, causing a cascading impact on air traffic schedules nationwide, including in Bengaluru.

Also Read - Mock drills in Karnataka: Three locations in the state to train civilians today. Full details

BIAL authorities thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation during this time and stressed that the advisory was a precautionary measure to avoid inconvenience and ensure safety.

Travellers are advised to stay updated through airline websites, customer care channels, and airport information desks.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has not issued a nationwide flight ban, but sources said coordination with defence agencies continues to ensure minimal disruption while maintaining airspace security.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is all set to witness a mock drill amid a call from Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Many civilians across the city will take part in mock drill that will be conducted by the armed forces in Bengaluru. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru airport issues advisory as flight cancellations hit amid Operation Sindhoor airspace curbs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On