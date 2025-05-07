Bengaluru airport issues advisory as flight cancellations hit amid Operation Sindhoor airspace curbs

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has issued a passenger advisory alerting travellers about possible flight cancellations and delays on May 7, due to prevailing airspace restrictions following India’s military response under Operation Sindhoor. Bengaluru airport issues advisory to air passengers as air travel could be interrupted.

In a statement issued on social media and official channels, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) confirmed that “some flights have been cancelled” and urged passengers to check their flight status with respective airlines before heading to the airport.

The advisory comes in the wake of heightened military activity and temporary shutdown of several airports in northern India after the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a direct retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead, including techie Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru.

As a result of the ongoing security response and sensitive airspace management, flights in and out of affected regions have been suspended or rerouted, causing a cascading impact on air traffic schedules nationwide, including in Bengaluru.

BIAL authorities thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation during this time and stressed that the advisory was a precautionary measure to avoid inconvenience and ensure safety.

Travellers are advised to stay updated through airline websites, customer care channels, and airport information desks.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has not issued a nationwide flight ban, but sources said coordination with defence agencies continues to ensure minimal disruption while maintaining airspace security.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is all set to witness a mock drill amid a call from Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Many civilians across the city will take part in mock drill that will be conducted by the armed forces in Bengaluru.